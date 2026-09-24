Animalsfirst Unveils The Most Advanced Dispatch Tool For Animal Welfare

Example Dispatch Screen View

New Field Services Dispatch combines live call management, officer safety, mapping and operational analytics in one platform, with client rollout underway.

- Steve Zeidman

WENATCHEE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AnimalsFirst today unveiled Field Services Dispatch, the most advanced dispatch tool built specifically for animal welfare and animal control. The company is demonstrating it publicly for the first time at the PNW Animal Welfare Conference, hosted by the Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies in Wenatchee.

Field Services Dispatch is not a preview or future roadmap item. The system is complete, being demonstrated live today and rolling out to AnimalsFirst clients.

Animal control teams often have to piece together dispatch operations across radios, whiteboards, logs and systems that weren't designed specifically for animal services. Field Services Dispatch brings those functions together on one live, visual board where dispatchers can see every officer, active call and waiting call at a glance.

Because Dispatch is part of the AnimalsFirst shelter management platform, field activity isn't isolated in a separate system. The case, people, animals, officer activity and time spent all become part of the same operational record.

For a detailed product overview, go to animalsfirst/field-services-dispatch

ONE LIVE BOARD FOR EVERY CALL AND EVERY OFFICER

Field Services Dispatch was designed around the day-to-day needs of dispatchers, officers and Field Services supervisors.

Each officer has a live status showing their current case, next assignment and how long they have been at each stage of a call. Dispatchers can move officers through En Route, Arrived, Transport and Clear with a single action, automatically recording the time of each step.

A built-in Check-In safety timer helps dispatchers monitor officers working alone in the field. When a check-in becomes due, the officer's status turns red and flashes until the check-in is recorded, making officer safety part of the dispatch workflow rather than another process to remember.

Multiple officers can be assigned to the same case while maintaining their own activity and time records. Waiting calls can be filtered by priority, case type, jurisdiction or status and assigned without leaving the board.

An integrated dispatch map visually identifies active, upcoming and unassigned cases, while the system automatically maintains a working log of who responded, when they arrived, when they left and how much time each officer spent on the call.

FROM DISPATCH ACTIVITY TO MANAGEMENT INTELLIGENCE

Field Services Dispatch is paired with a Management Dashboard that turns day-to-day field activity into operational intelligence for Field Services managers, shelter executives and the cities and counties they serve.

Leaders can quickly see cases opened versus closed, changes in backlog, time to resolution, busiest days and hours, case aging, workload by jurisdiction and other operational trends.

Instead of compiling these numbers separately for staffing discussions, budget meetings or contract reviews, management can see what's happening directly from the same data generated through daily field operations.

“Animal control officers work alone, often in places that are not safe, and the dispatcher is their lifeline,” said Steve Zeidman, Chief Growth Officer of AnimalsFirst.“We built this board so a dispatcher can see every officer and every waiting call in one look, and so nobody misses a check-in. The same time stamps then give managers real numbers to take to their city or county.”

“This is not a concept,” Zeidman added.“We're demonstrating the complete system today, with client rollout underway.”

SEE IT LIVE THIS FALL

Following its debut in Washington, AnimalsFirst will demonstrate Field Services Dispatch at the Tennessee Animal Care & Control Conference, Michigan Pet Alliance Conference & Expo, and Texas Animal Control Association Conference this fall.

Field Services Dispatch is rolling out to AnimalsFirst customers using Field Services. Organizations interested in seeing the system in action can schedule a demonstration at animalsfirst/demo.

ABOUT ANIMALSFIRST

AnimalsFirst is a modern, cloud-based shelter management platform for animal shelters, rescues and animal control agencies. One connected system supports adoptions, foster coordination, medical records, field services, TNVR, donations, community support and other critical animal welfare operations. AnimalsFirst is designed to adapt to the unique workflows of organizations ranging from small rescues to large municipal agencies.

Learn more at animalsfirst/field-services-dispatch

Steve Zeidman

AnimalsFirst

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AnimalsFirst Unveils the Most Advanced Dispatch Tool for Animal Welfare News Provided By AnimalsFirst September 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.