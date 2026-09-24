Radeus Labs Extends 25-Year Partnership With General Atomics Aeronautical Through 2029 With New GCS Contracts

Rugged Technology | Built to Perform

Small-business agility and sustainment expertise support GA-ASI UAV ground control systems worldwide

- Juliet Correnti, CEO, Radeus LabsPOWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radeus Labs, Inc., a small business specializing in mission computing and ground control station technology for defense and aerospace programs, today announced it has secured new multi-year contracts extending its long-standing engineering and sustainment support for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) ground control station (GCS) programs through 2029.The awards mark the continuation of a partnership between the two companies spanning 25 years, during which Radeus Labs' digital flight recorder and mission computing systems have been integrated into GA-ASI ground control stations supporting a range of unmanned aircraft platforms used by military and government customers in the United States and abroad.Rather than a single award, the new contracts reflect a sustained role: Radeus Labs continues to support GA-ASI across both new-build ground control systems and the sustainment of platforms already fielded. It is long-horizon, mission-critical work that supports the continued operation and sustainment of unmanned aircraft programs long after they enter service."As a small business, our value isn't just the technology we build; it's the speed and flexibility we bring to it," said Juliet Correnti, CEO of Radeus Labs. "The commercial market moves faster than government acquisition can on its own. Our agility helps us respond to changing ground control system requirements with practical configurations and alternatives."That agility is supported by Radeus Labs' ability to evaluate and incorporate commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components where appropriate, then configure and ruggedize them to meet each program's specific mission, environmental, and lifecycle requirements. The result is a purpose-built ground control station solution for demanding operating conditions.Radeus Labs can support applicable Trade Agreements Act (TAA) requirements through supply-chain practices designed to provide sourcing transparency and configuration flexibility for defense and government customers.To learn more about Radeus Labs' satcom solutions, visitAbout Radeus Labs, Inc.Radeus Labs, Inc. designs and manufactures satellite communication and computing systems for critical defense, aerospace, and telecommunications missions. As a cleared facility and ISO 9001 certified manufacturer, Radeus Labs delivers robust, reliable, high-performance solutions built to meet the demands of government and mission-critical environments worldwide.Learn more at .

Oliver Burns

Radeus Labs, Inc.

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Radeus Labs Extends 25-year Partnership With General Atomics Aeronautical through 2029 with New GCS Contracts News Provided By Radeus Labs Inc. September 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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