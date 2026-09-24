Noah Labs Brings Sovereign AI Programming To Classified And Regulated Organizations

Coders who speak nearly dead languages for government and military are retiring. Noah fixes that.

- Murat Can Isik, CEOPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noah Labs today announced an update to Sentinel, a sovereign AI development environment built for organizations whose most important code cannot leave their networks.AI coding tools are changing how software is written, tested and maintained. But much of the defense industrial base, government and other regulated industries has been largely shut out of that shift. Engineers working on classified weapons systems, aircraft, financial infrastructure and other sensitive systems cannot simply send source code to an externally hosted large language model.Unlike cloud-first AI coding tools, Sentinel can operate locally and in fully air gapped environments. In that configuration, source code, prompts, model inputs and outputs remain inside the organization's network perimeter. There are no required cloud calls or telemetry, allowing engineers to use LLM-based development tools without sending sensitive code to globally operated AI services.That creates a path for organizations working with classified, export-controlled, proprietary or tightly regulated software to use AI while maintaining control of their code and infrastructure.“For the last few years, the best AI development tools have effectively come with an assumption that your code can leave your network,” said Murat Can Isik, co-founder and CEO of Noah Labs.“That assumption simply does not work for the people writing software for fighter aircraft, defense systems, banks or other critical infrastructure. Sentinel brings the capabilities developers now expect from AI into environments where the code cannot be sent to an outside model. The organization keeps control of the models, the infrastructure and, most importantly, its data.”Banks, aerospace companies, defense contractors and other regulated organizations operate under strict rules governing where information can be stored, who can access it and how software changes are reviewed. Many also maintain decades-old software written in languages including C, C++, Ada and COBOL.Sending those repositories to an outside AI provider may create security, compliance, legal and supply-chain concerns. In classified environments, connecting the development network to an external AI service may not be possible at all.Sentinel reverses the usual model. Rather than moving sensitive code to an AI service, Noah brings the AI development system to the code.The platform is designed to run entirely within the customer's infrastructure, including disconnected environments. Models can execute locally, keeping inference and development activity within the organization's security boundary.One of its main uses is legacy modernization. Defense agencies, aerospace companies, banks and government organizations still depend on large software systems written decades ago. Replacing those systems is expensive and risky, while manually converting hundreds of thousands of lines of code can take years.“Some of the most important software in the world is also the software least able to use today's cloud AI tools,” Isik said.“Our goal is to close that gap. Engineers working on classified and regulated systems should have access to capable AI development tools without being asked to compromise the security rules that exist for very good reasons.”About Noah LabsNoah Labs AI Inc. develops sovereign AI systems for restricted and regulated computing environments. Its Sentinel platform provides an AI-native development environment with repository-wide context, agent-based software development, verification tools and local, airgapped operation. Noah Labs is based in Palo Alto, California.

Murat Can Isik

Noah Labs

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Noah Labs brings sovereign AI programming to classified and regulated organizations News Provided By BigWideLogic September 24, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, Military Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics



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