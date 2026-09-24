'Welcome' Actor Mushtaq Khan Passes Away At 56

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24. He was 56 years old.

According to reports, Mushtaq Khan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after a significant decline in his health. He reportedly breathed his last on Thursday evening.

While the exact cause of his death is not known, he was reportedly suffering from cancer.

However, an official statement from his family is still awaited.

Comedian Sunil Pal shared a picture of Mushtaq Khan on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "RIP Mushtaq Khan sahab".

Talking about his cinematic journey, Mushtaq Khan made his film debut in 1980 with the drama 'Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai'. He was seen in a small role in the project.

After this, he went on to appear in several films during the 1980s, including 'Thodisi Bewafaii (1980)', 'Kaalia (1981)', and 'Kabzaa (1988)'.

However, he became widely recognized in the 1990s and 2000s through popular movies such as 'Aashiqui (1990)', 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991)', 'Sadak (1991)', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993)', 'Chaahat (1996)', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), 'Hera Pheri (2000), 'Jodi No. 1 (2001)', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)', 'Welcome (2007), 'My Friend Ganesha (2007)', 'Rowdy Rathore (2012)', 'Khiladi 786 (2012)', 'Welcome Back (2015)', 'Stree (2018)', 'Bharat (2019)', 'Badhaai Do (2022)', 'Gadar 2 (2023)', 'Stree 2 (2024)', 'Baby John (2024)', and 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage (2024)'.

Mushtaq Khan is best remembered for his appearances as Gul Khan in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. He was also a part of the second instalment of the franchise, which came out almost two decades after the release of the original drama.

As for television, he was seen as Baldev Tripathi in the show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'. He was also a part of 'Adaalat'.