Two UP Men Held For Robbing, Injuring Older Woman In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Valsad, Sep 24 (IANS) Two men were arrested within hours of an early-morning robbery in Valsad district in which an older woman was allegedly injured after her gold earrings were pulled off, with police recovering gold jewellery, cash, mobile phones and an autorickshaw collectively valued at Rs 6.98 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The robbery took place on Wednesday at Dungri Faliya in Koliwad, Dungra of Vapi taluka, where two unidentified men, aged around 30 to 35 years, allegedly entered the area behind the complainant's house and attacked the complainant's mother.

According to police, the accused pulled the gold earrings from both her ears, causing injuries, before fleeing with gold earrings, bangles and a chain worth around Rs 6.25 lakh.

Police registered a case at Dungra police station under Sections 309(4), 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Following the complaint, teams from the Valsad Local Crime Branch and Dungra police began examining CCTV footage from areas around the crime scene. They conducted technical analysis and field verification based on human intelligence.

Police said a team received confidential information from Head Constable Samrat Bhudarbhai of Dungra police station about the suspects involved in the robbery.

Acting on the information, police arrested Rajesh Shukla, 45, who was residing in Dadra, Silvassa and is originally from Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, and Vijaykumar Pal, 21, who was residing in Moti Sulpad in Vapi and is originally from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The two were arrested with the gold ornaments allegedly stolen during the robbery. "During questioning, the accused admitted to their involvement in the offence. Further investigation is underway," officials said.

The recovered property includes two gold bangles, two gold earrings with chains and one gold chain valued at Rs 5,76,250, along with Rs 2,160 in cash and two mobile phones valued at Rs 20,000.

Police also seized an autorickshaw valued at Rs one lakh. The total value of the recovered property was put at Rs 6,98,410.

"The operation was carried out under the supervision and directions of senior officials," police added.