Press Release: Xamvia Advances Product And User Growth With Fastercapital's Equitypilot Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Xamvia Technologies Private Limited, supported by FasterCapital, is reporting operational progress after recently launching V1 on the Google Play Store and recording early... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Bengaluru, India & Dubai, UAE

Xamvia Technologies Private Limited, supported by FasterCapital, is reporting operational progress after recently launching V1 on the Google Play Store and recording early organic user adoption. The company is using this phase to validate core engagement flows and refine retention levers as it moves toward its next user milestone.

With ongoing support from FasterCapital through the EquityPilot program, Xamvia's current execution focus is product stabilization, organic user growth, and measurement of engagement metrics to inform rapid iteration.

What the Startup Delivers?

Xamvia delivers a mobile application (V1 now available on the Google Play Store) designed to test core value hypotheses and capture early user behavior. The team is focused on improving onboarding, performance, and engagement tracking to convert organic interest into repeat usage.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital continues to provide ongoing support to Xamvia through EquityPilot, including:

– Milestone planning and prioritization to convert early signals into a repeatable roadmap

– Execution follow-up and progress tracking with the startup's leadership

– Pitch and communication refinement to help articulate traction and product plans

– Fundraising readiness guidance as needed for future rounds – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

Current Execution Priorities

Xamvia's current priorities are to stabilize the V1 experience, improve retention touchpoints, and expand organic outreach to reach a broader base of trial users. The team is focusing on analytics instrumentation, feedback capture, and iterative releases that address immediate user friction.

Metrics Snapshot Since the V1 launch the company reports 50+ organic users and a monthly active user (MAU) rate of 60%. The team's near-term user target is to reach 100 users while refining engagement metrics and product flows.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Xamvia Technologies Private Limited through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About Xamvia Technologies Private Limited

Xamvia Technologies Private Limited is an India-based startup focused on delivering a mobile application product now in public V1 release on the Google Play Store. The team is concentrating on user engagement, product stabilization, and validating the next-stage roadmap through organic adoption and measured iteration.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.