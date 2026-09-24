Du Brings 'A Workplace Where People Come First' To Emirati Talent At Ru'ya Careers 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) du will showcase career pathways, development programs and opportunities for UAE Nationals to shape the nation's digital future Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE,September 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, will showcase its career and development pathways for UAE Nationals at Ru'ya 2026, taking place from 28–30 September at Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will highlight opportunities for Emirati talent to build long-term careers, develop future-facing skills and contribute to the UAE's evolving digital economy.

Through its“A workplace where people come first” campaign, du will highlight how its people-first culture supports its Emiratization strategy, creating an environment where UAE Nationals can belong, grow and make an impact.

Emiratis currently represent 40% of the company's workforce, reflecting du's continued investment in attracting, developing and retaining national talent. The company focuses on their continuous learning and in providing opportunities for Emiratis to build their capabilities, progress into leadership roles and contribute to the UAE's digital future.

du's Emiratisationprogrammes such as Explore X, Experience X and Future X provide opportunities for students and graduates at different stages of their educational and professional journeys, helping them gain experience, develop new capabilities and prepare for their careers. For experienced UAE Nationals, du's National Career Empowerment Programs focus on upskilling talent across different divisions, strengthening capabilities and supporting continued professional development.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Chief People and Impact Officer at du, said:“The strength of du's future will be shaped by the people we invest in today. For us, Emiratization is a long-term commitment to building national capabilities, developing future leaders and creating an environment where UAE Nationals can pursue ambitious careers and make a meaningful contribution. As the UAE's digital economy continues to evolve, we have a responsibility to ensure Emirati talent has the skills, exposure and opportunities to help lead that progress. Ru'ya is an important platform for us to connect with that talent and demonstrate the possibilities a career at du can offer.”

du's people-first culture also places emphasis on wellbeing, belonging and creating an environment where employees feel supported throughout their careers. This aligns with the UAE's Year of Family, recognizing that sustainable career opportunities and employee wellbeing can positively impact not only individuals, but the families and communities around them.

UAE Nationals attending Ru'ya Careers 2026 are invited to visit the du stand from 28–30 September to meet the team, explore available career opportunities and learn more about Explore X, Experience X and Future X.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.