Zenatech's Zenadrone Advances Defense-Focused Quantum Navigation System For GPS-Denied Operations To Drone Testing Phase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its drone subsidiary ZenaDrone has advanced its defense-focused quantum navigation system, which is designed to enable secure drone operations in GPS-denied and satellite-compromised environments, to the testing phase. Testing is now underway at ZenaDrone's manufacturing and testing facilities in Sharjah, UAE, where the company's engineering team is working to validate the system's navigation accuracy and reliability under real-world flight conditions. Initial testing is beginning with the IQ Nano indoor drone platform in non-GPS environments, with the team preparing to move to field testing on the ZenaDrone 1000, the company's AI multifunction heavy-lift cargo defense drone, as well as its other drone platforms.

“Operating reliably when GPS and satellite navigation are degraded, denied, or spoofed is a mission-critical requirement for modern defense operations,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“As the ZenaDrone 1000 is fielded in defense applications, redundant, multi-layered navigation will be essential. Operators need confidence that a platform can maintain position, navigation, and timing (PNT), even if one system is jammed, spoofed, or otherwise fails in a contested environment. Advancing our quantum navigation system into testing is a key milestone toward delivering that redundancy and mission assurance to future defense customers.”

Quantum navigation systems represent a next-generation class of self-contained, ultra-precise motion-sensing technology that allows drones and other platforms to maintain accurate navigation without relying on GPS, instead using principles derived from quantum physics. As modern defense missions increasingly operate in contested electromagnetic environments where adversaries may jam or spoof satellite signals, these systems combine quantum inertial sensing with AI-based path correction to deliver continuous, high-precision positioning over long mission durations, independent of external signals. Beyond defense, the technology also holds promise for commercial drone operators working in GPS-challenged settings, including dense urban corridors, indoor warehouses, underground facilities, and extended BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight) missions.

Having advanced beyond the initial research and development stage, ZenaDrone's engineering team is now in the testing and validation phase of the program, with cross-functional teams collaborating on drone integration ahead of broader field trials. Once validated, the quantum navigation system is expected to be incorporated across selected ZenaDrone defense and commercial drone platforms, extending capabilities in areas such as surveillance, critical infrastructure inspection, and defense missions.

Built as an advanced, AI-enabled VTOL heavy-lift platform for defense use, the ZenaDrone 1000 delivers ISR capabilities such as real-time surveillance, tactical reconnaissance, and secure data collection, in addition to cargo transport and mission-critical payload delivery. Its modular architecture enables rapid reconfiguration for a range of mission types in high-risk operating environments, from infrastructure monitoring to operational logistics support.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries including land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable and recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS applications for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R & D initiatives.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures AI-powered multifunction autonomous drone solutions integrating machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced computing technologies, for government, defense, and industrial applications. This includes multifunctional drones for surveying, inspections, logistics, security, and defense applications. Its product portfolio includes the ZenaDrone 1000 for ISR defense and specialized cargo, the IQ Nano for indoor inventory management and security, the IQ Square for outdoor inspections and maintenance, the IQ Quad for land surveying, and the IQ Aqua for underwater applications. ZenaDrone operates three global manufacturing facilities in Arizona, Dubai, and Taiwan, and is advancing counter-UAS maritime interceptor drones and an integrated defense system.

Contacts for more information:

Company, Investors, and Media:Linda MontgomeryZenaTech312-241-1415

Investors:Michael MasonCORE...

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“aim”,“seek”,“is/are likely to”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square, IQ Nano, IQ Quad, ZenaTech 2000, IQ Glider, IQ Sphere, IQ Aqua and Interceptor P-1; ZenaTech's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; ZenaTech's anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Form F-1, Form 20-F and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC's website at The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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