Easy Environmental Solutions Participates In International Roundtable At United Nations Headquarters During Climate Week NYC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company advances international relationships around localized fertilizer production, agricultural resilience, and commercial infrastructure development

MANKATO, Minn. and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) (“EZES” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based environmental technology company focused on agriculture, soil restoration, and circular resource recovery, today announced its participation this week in an invitation-only international roundtable meeting held at United Nations Headquarters in New York City during Climate Week NYC.









Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions, at United Nations Roundtable

EZES develops Terreplenish®, an organic microbial fertilizer designed to support nutrient availability, soil health, water efficiency, and crop resilience, along with EasyFENTM (patents pending), the Company's automated platform for commercial-scale localized fertilizer production using juice derived from suitable, readily available green leafy materials.

More than 10 years of Company testing and field experience with Terreplenish® have demonstrated a nitrogen credit of approximately 45 to 60 pounds per acre, while Terreplenish® also helps mobilize approximately 15 to 20 pounds per acre of legacy phosphorus already present in the soil.

The roundtable brought together government representatives from multiple countries across the Middle East, Europe and Africa, along with representatives from major international institutions including the World Food Programme and the World Bank. Discussions focused on economic development finance, reconstruction, achieving food security, resilience and the infrastructure required to support future growth.

EZES used the gathering and surrounding meetings to build on existing international relationships and continue developing potential partnerships centered on localized fertilizer production using the EasyFENTM“Fertilizer Plant in a Box” technology.









EasyFENTM Organic Liquid Microbial“Fertilizer Plant in Box Technology” (patents pending)

Senior international development officials also expressed strong interest in continued engagement with EZES regarding potential applications of the Company's technology in future agricultural reconstruction and localized-production initiatives across Africa and the Middle East. The Company expects those discussions to continue as potential implementation opportunities advance.

Turning Local Resources Into Agricultural Infrastructure

The EasyFENTM fully automated system is designed to establish localized Terreplenish® Organic Liquid Microbial Fertilizer production at commercial scale using suitable green biomass or waste food materials that can be sourced locally, allowing agricultural inputs to be produced closer to where they are ultimately used while reducing harmful CO2 emissions.

At full utilization, based on the Company's current application model, a single EasyFENTM has the potential to produce enough fertilizer to support more than one million acres annually.

The EasyFENTM is modular, fully automated, AI Machine Language optimized, and remotely monitored to allow data collection from anticipated deployed plants all over the world. The model is designed to support cost-effective domestic fertilizer production, productive reuse of readily available green leafy materials, and reduced reliance on imported agricultural inputs and vulnerable international supply chains.

Previous Terreplenish testing has demonstrated reductions in irrigation requirements of up to 20%, creating additional potential value in agricultural regions facing drought and pressure on water resources.

“Agricultural development changes when a country can begin producing more of what it needs locally inside its own borders,” said Nate Carpenter, Vice President of Sales – Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Easy Environmental Solutions.“Food waste and crop residues become a resource. Local resources become locally produced fertilizer. Over time, dependence on imported inputs can be reduced as productive, self-sustaining capacity is built locally. That is the transition we are working to build.”

International Expansion and Commercial Opportunity

Terreplenish has been evaluated across a range of crops and growing environments in the United States and internationally, including fieldwork in Kenya, Ghana, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

EZES's international strategy is structured around phased market development - establishing regulatory pathways, agricultural adoption and local partnerships before progressing toward commercial EasyFENTM deployment.

The Company believes this model provides countries with a pathway toward greater agricultural self-reliance by combining local resources, domestic productive capacity and commercial-scale fertilizer manufacturing.

The strategy is also intended to generate meaningful economic returns for participating agricultural cooperatives and local partners.

Under EZES's current financial model, increasing EasyFENTM utilization is expected to generate positive operating cash flow and create the potential for self-sustaining operations as production scales. The Company expects to provide additional information regarding EasyFENTM commercial economics as its first commercial deployments advance in Africa.

“Addressing food security and building a profitable business do not have to be competing ideas,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions.“If you solve a real global problem, create something people need and build an economic model that sustains itself, impact and profitability begin working together. This combination of priorities is the heart and soul of Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.TM

EZES expects to continue developing relationships strengthened during the New York meetings and to pursue follow-up discussions involving agricultural infrastructure, reconstruction, financing, localized production and potential EasyFENTM deployment.

Those discussions come as the Company moves further into commercial implementation and expands its international footprint.

“There is a difference between asking the world to notice your technology and being invited into the room because people already understand what it can do,” Gaalswyk said.“We have spent years building toward that moment. Now the conversation is about where it can be deployed.”

EZES's first commercial EasyFENTM is currently in Minnesota being demonstrated to dignitaries and numerous large Agricultural Farm Coops. It is being prepared for shipment in the coming week, marking an important transition toward establishing the Company's localized fertilizer-production model on a commercial scale.

The Company expects to provide additional updates as international initiatives and commercial deployments progress to stages appropriate for public disclosure.

About Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.TM (OTC: EZES) develops environmental and agricultural technologies designed to transform locally available resources into products of economic and environmental value.

The Company's Terreplenish® fertilizer is designed to support nutrient efficiency, soil health, water efficiency, and agricultural resilience, while its EasyFENTM platform is designed to enable commercial-scale localized fertilizer production using suitable food, green, bio, and organic materials.

EZES combines biological agriculture with decades of automation and process-control experience to develop scalable solutions for agriculture, soil restoration, circular resource utilization and localized production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For more information:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO and Owner

Nate Carpenter – ...



Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: ...

Source: Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

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