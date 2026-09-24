Inagene Launches GLP-1 Insights Program Combining Genetic Insights With Registered Dietitian Support To Help Canadians Understand Their Genetic Response To Weight Management And Diabetes Medications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research suggest genetics may help explain why individual response to weight management and diabetes medications can vary

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inagene Diagnostics has launched a new product giving Canadians access to emerging research on how genetics may influence response to GLP-1 medications.

Medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound have transformed weight management and diabetes care, but individual responses vary widely – some people see strong results while others experience less benefit. Additionally, tolerance of treatment side effects can be highly variable. Inagene's new GLP-1 Insights Program provides personalized genetic insights into GLP-1 medications, along with individual dietitian support to help people reach their health goals.

Research suggests that approximately 3 million adults in Canada currently take a GLP-1 medication, while more than 2 million are estimated to be interested in pursuing treatment.1 Most people who start taking GLP-1 medications are estimated to be off them within a year,2 with side effects reported to be a major barrier.2˒3

“GLP-1 medications are often talked about as though everyone should respond to them in much the same way. But people are different, and their experiences and side effects can be different too,” said Peter Lowas, CEO at Inagene.“Genetics is one piece of that picture. Our goal is to give people another source of useful information as they work with their healthcare provider to better manage their side effects.”

Alongside genetic insights, the GLP-1 Insights Program includes three sessions with a registered dietitian to provide personalized support to help individuals make sustainable dietary changes and feel more confident as they adapt to their treatment.

“Our goal is to give people information they can bring to the conversation with their healthcare provider,” said Ben Pinder, Global Scientific Director at Inagene.“Genetic insights don't replace clinical expertise, but they can provide additional context about why people can differ in their response to medications including research examining genetic differences associated with certain side effects.”

Inagene's GLP-1 Insights Program combines a simple thirty-second at-home cheek swab with three personalized sessions with a registered dietitian. By testing five genes, the program provides easy-to-understand insights into how an individual's genetics may influence their response to certain medications. New research has linked certain genetic variants to improved response to semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound), as well as differences in the likelihood of experiencing side effects such as severe nausea or vomiting. The Inagene GLP-1 Insights Program also reports variants that research has associated with differences in response to certain diabetes medications.

For more information about Inagene's GLP-1 Insights Program, please visit Inagene.com/pages/lp-glp-1.

About Inagene

Inagene is a Canadian company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Its goal is to be a trusted ally working to shorten the journey to optimal health. Inagene delivers personalized health insights tailored to each person's genetic profile, helping people make more informed decisions about medications. Genetic analysis is performed in Inagene's CLIA-accredited Toronto laboratory. Inagene also holds a Medical Device Establishment Licence from Health Canada.

1:Leger. GLP-1 Usage in Canada and the US. OMNI Report. Published 2026 Mar 3.

2:Rodriguez PJ, Zhang V, Gratzl S, et al. Discontinuation and Reinitiation of Dual-Labeled GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Among US Adults With Overweight or Obesity. JAMA Netw Open. 2025;8(1):e2457349. Published 2025 Jan 2. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.57349

3:Ceriello A, Prattichizzo F, Mastan Sheik Abdullah AR, et al. Causes and consequences of discontinuation of GLP1RAs or tirzepatide. Nat Rev Endocrinol. 2026;22(9):530-542. doi:10.1038/s41574-026-01258-5

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