Wealth And Migration Summit Announces Global Speakers To Convene In Lisbon, 56 November 2026

Wealth and Migration Summit, Lisbon, 5th and 6th of November 2026

Global Citizen Solutions to host exclusive summit on cross-border wealth planning and global mobility.

- Patricia Casaburi, Founder and CEO, Global Citizen SolutionsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two-day exclusive event convenes at EPIC SANA Marquês Hotel, in Lisbon, Portugal, with global speaker list confirmed to include Patricia Casaburi, Bruno L'Ecuyer, Dr. Nina Patrick, Nathalie Willis-Davis, Ruth Shaber and Patience Marime-Ball.LONDON, 24 September 2026 - Global Citizen Solutions (“GCS”), a leading residency and citizenship planning advisory firm, will host the Wealth & Migration Summit, a two-day event taking place 5–6 November 2026 at the EPIC SANA Marquês Hotel. The Summit will bring together family offices, government officials, industry leaders, fund and wealth managers, and internationally mobile investors to discuss cross-border wealth planning and global mobility. Attendance at the Summit is limited to 200 delegates over two days.“Global mobility has never been more complex. Geopolitical shocks, shifting tax regimes and tightening borders can reshape a family's options overnight, and decisions that once sat with a single specialist now demand coordinated advice across law, tax, banking and immigration. That's exactly why we created the Wealth & Migration Summit: to bring the people shaping policy together with the people navigating regulated mobility planning.” - Patricia Casaburi, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen SolutionsSpeaker highlightsPatricia Casaburi, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen Solutions - opening remarksBruno L'Ecuyer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of the Investment Migration Council (IMC) -“The Future of Investment Migration”Patience Marime-Ball, Impact Chairperson at Apollo Global Management and representative of the European Longevity Hub -“Longevity is the new luxury”Nathalie Willis-Davis, Founder and Managing Director of Tendoria -“Global Residence & Citizenship: What Are Families Choosing Today?”Dr. Nina Patrick, PhD, longevity researcher and Venture Partner at Maze Impact - keynote“Are You Really Ready for a 100-Year Life?”Ruth Shaber, Co-Founder of the Futura Foundation -“A World in Motion: Europe, America & the Future of Global Capital”ProgramFor the full program and speakers list, visit:Day One, "The New Geography of Wealth & Mobility", will feature talks and panels on the competition for global capital and talent; the future of investment migration or "regulated mobility planning"; what's in it for governments; European Golden Visa reforms; and the example of how "Portuguese Funds are Driving Economic Growth" with Pedro Lino of Optimize, Nuno Serafim of C2 Capital Partners and Duarte Calheiros Menezes of Blue Crow.Day Two, "Global Wealth & the International Family", will explore cross-border wealth and tax-planning; family wealth and succession; private banking and the future of global capital. GCS' research arm, the Global Intelligence Unit, will reveal Global Mobility Outlook 2027; and keynote presentations will include "Are You Really Ready for a 100-Year Life?" from Dr. Nina Patrick; a panel "Longevity Is the New Luxury" with Patience Marime-Ball.Breakout Workshops: Hands-On Guidance by CountryAlongside the main program, the Summit will host a series of breakout workshops where specialist advisors walk interested delegates through the practical realities and considerations of specific residency pathways, from timelines and due diligence to tax and family planning. Sessions cover Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Malta, Panama immigration programs and visa routes, as well as a dedicated Caribbean Plan B workshop for families seeking a different citizenship as a contingency.To secure your seat, a limited number of delegate passes will be made available until mid-October. Attendance is restricted to 200 guests and is primarily by invitation. The full program and speaker line-up are available atAbout Global Citizen SolutionsGlobal Citizen Solutions is a leading global residency and citizenship planning advisory firm, helping high-net-worth clients and their families secure greater control over where they can live, travel, do business, and operate across jurisdictions, globally.Since its founding in 2016, GCS has advised more than 15,000 clients across over 50 residency and citizenship pathways, facilitating more than $8 billion in client investments, with a team of more than 100 lawyers, advisers and program specialists.Media ContactEleanor Legge-Bourke, PR & Communications Manager,Global Citizen SolutionsPress enquiries:...Event contact:...

Eleanor LEGGE-BOURKE

Global Citizen Solutions

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Wealth and Migration Summit announces global speakers to convene in Lisbon, 5–6 November 2026 News Provided By Global Citizen Solutions September 24, 2026, 14:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, World & Regional



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