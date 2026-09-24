Mining Grid Marks A New Chapter In The Expansion Of Its Ecosystem

Mining Grid marked a new chapter in the continued expansion of its ecosystem at a gathering in Dubai

The gathering provided an opportunity for Mining Grid to engage directly with its community and highlight the principles guiding the continued development of its ecosystem

The gathering also highlighted Race Miles (RM), the Mining Race loyalty programme, which connects members with a growing range of benefits across the Mining Race ecosystem and participating providers.

Mining Grid showcased its expanding ecosystem and emphasised accessibility, simplicity, responsible innovation and continued growth

- Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO of Mining GridNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mining Grid marked a new chapter in the continued expansion of its ecosystem at a gathering in Dubai, bringing together members of its community to share recent developments, discuss product evolution and outline the company's direction for the future.The gathering provided an opportunity for Mining Grid to engage directly with its community and highlight the principles guiding the continued development of its ecosystem, with a focus on accessibility, responsible innovation and delivering a trusted, seamless user experience. Among the developments highlighted was the continued evolution of Mining Race, a self-custodial wallet designed to simplify the experience of managing digital assets while keeping users in control of their private keys. Its development reflects Mining Grid's broader approach to making sophisticated technology more intuitive and accessible without placing unnecessary technical complexity on the user.Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO of Mining Grid, said:“Technology should become simpler as it evolves. Our focus is on creating an experience where users can benefit from self-custody and maintain direct control without complexity becoming a barrier. As our ecosystem expands, we want that same principle of simplicity and accessibility to extend across everything we build.”Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member of Mining Grid, added:“The expansion of our ecosystem is about creating a more connected experience around Mining Race. Bringing our community together gives us an opportunity to share our progress, listen to our users and providers, and continue shaping what comes next.”The gathering also highlighted Race Miles (RM), the Mining Race loyalty programme, which connects members with a growing range of benefits across the Mining Race ecosystem and participating providers. As the programme develops, Mining Grid plans to broaden the range of benefits, services and experiences available to eligible members.Together, Mining Race, cloud computing solutions, Race Miles and a growing range of third-party services form an expanding ecosystem designed around a more connected and seamless user experience. Mining Grid intends to continue building on this foundation through product development, community engagement and strategic relationships.– end –About Mining Grid:Mining Grid L.L.C. is a Dubai-based technology company behind Mining Race, developing technology and services focused on making blockchain-based products and experiences simpler and more accessible.Mining Race combines a self-custodial wallet with access to an expanding ecosystem of technology, features and benefits, including cloud computing solutions and the Race Miles loyalty programme.Products, services, features, benefits and availability are subject to applicable terms, eligibility requirements and jurisdictional restrictions.For more information, please visit .

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Mining Grid Marks a New Chapter in the Expansion of Its Ecosystem News Provided By S Factor Agency September 24, 2026, 14:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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