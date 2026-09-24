MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The new operating network will enable the international yachting community to explore the Red Sea under a single management entity Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September, 2026: Red Sea Global, the developer behind The Red Sea and AMAALA, has today announced the launch of Yachting Network, a new Marina & Yacht Club operator on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast. Bringing together Red Sea Global's marine services under a single management company, Yachting Network will provide yacht owners, charter guests, captains and crew with a seamless way to explore the Red Sea.

From this winter 2026, private and charter yachts cruising Saudi Arabia's northwest coast will be able to explore the AMAALA-Shura corridor under a single berthing contract, unlocking access to 278 berths across two marinas. AMAALA Marina, part of AMAALA Yacht Club, offers 119 berths for yachts up to 120m while Shura Island Marina is home to 159 berths for yachts up to 120m, with further marinas and anchorages set to join the network in 2027.

“The launch of Yachting Network marks an important milestone in establishing the Red Sea as a destination for the international yachting community. It allows us to offer yacht owners and charter guests a connected experience across the coast, and for captains and crew, it means greater simplicity on the ground, with berthing and marine services coordinated through a single network. The aim is to make cruising between destinations as seamless as possible, while delivering the level of service expected,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Just 1,300 nautical miles from Monaco via the Suez Canal, AMAALA Yacht Club serves as a gateway to the Red Sea, connecting visitors with AMAALA, Red Sea Global's ultra-luxury wellness destination. Shura Marina, Saudi Arabia's largest island marina, provides a second hub within the network with direct access to Shura Island, part of The Red Sea destination.

Yachting Network's operating standards will incorporate the Saudi Red Sea Authority Code and the environmental stewardship spearheaded by Corallium, AMAALA's marine life institute. Red Sea Global is a member of ICOMIA – International Council of Marine Industries Association, The LMA – Leisure Marine Association, and The Yacht Harbour Association ensuring the highest levels of service and operational standards across all facilities.