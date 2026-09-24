LOW Stock In Focus As Lowe's Launches Drone Delivery Pilot With Wing, Doordash: Here's What Investors Need To Know



The pilot is live at the Lowe's location in Matthews, North Carolina, and is available to eligible DIY and Pro customers.

Qualifying addresses near the store will see the drone option automatically in the DoorDash app. The initial assortment covers project supplies alongside everyday household items, including tools, paint products, soap and batteries.

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) launched a drone delivery pilot Thursday at its Matthews, North Carolina, store, giving eligible customers another way to receive select home improvement products without making a trip to the store. Deliveries are handled by Wing drones for orders placed on DoorDash (DASH) and can arrive in as little as 20 minutes.

LOW and DASH shares were trading marginally lower at the time of writing.

How Lowe's Drone Service Works

The service is currently available to customers whose delivery addresses are near the Matthews location and are eligible. When eligible, the drone delivery option automatically appears in the DoorDash app.

Customers can select the dedicated“Lowe's by Drone” storefront, choose qualifying products, and complete checkout through the app. Wing drones currently transport orders weighing approximately 2.5 pounds per flight.

Focus On Last-Minute Project Supplies

Lowe's is initially limiting the pilot to a curated group of products that are useful when customers need an item for an ongoing project.

The selection includes hand tools and paint products, along with everyday household items such as soap, tape, all-purpose cleaner and batteries.

Lowe's Builds On Broader Technology Push

The drone initiative follows Lowe's earlier investments in technology aimed at helping customers and store associates.

In March 2025, Lowe's introduced Mylow, an AI-powered virtual home improvement assistant designed to answer project questions, provide how-to guidance and help customers discover products. Lowe's subsequently introduced Mylow Companion for store associates, allowing employees to use conversational prompts to access information and assistance while working in stores.

Lowe's said that Mylow and Mylow Companion have collectively answered more than 25 million questions since their launch in 2025. The company described the drone pilot as another application of technology designed to reduce friction throughout the home improvement journey.

Wing And DoorDash Partnership

The Matthews pilot builds on existing drone delivery operations by Wing and DoorDash in the Charlotte area. Lowe's is therefore using an existing delivery network.

Seemantini Godbole, Lowe's chief information and AI officer, said the company is using the pilot to address a project-related pain point and integrate the technology into its retail experience.

Retail View On LOW, DASH

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Lowe's (LOW) stayed 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, while DASH's sentiment climbed to 'extremely bullish.' Message volume was 'low' for both stocks.

LOW has declined about 21% year to date, while DASH is down about 18%

Also read:Starbucks To Shut 250 North America Coffeehouses – COO Says 'Back To Starbucks' Strategy Is Working

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.