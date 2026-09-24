BJP's Madhavi Latha Barred From Bagalkot, Demands Proof From Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha on Thursday questioned the grounds behind the restriction imposed on her entry into Karnataka's Bagalkot district, where she was scheduled to attend the Hindu Maha Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, saying authorities should provide proof of any communal incident linked to her.

Madhavi Latha questions restriction, demands proof

Speaking to ANI after being served a notice preventing her entry into Bagalkot during the Ganesh Shobha Yatra, Madhavi Latha said that police officials from Bagalkot had arrived in Hyderabad with the assistance of Telangana Police and informed her about the restriction.

"It was a surprise for me when yesterday police officials from Bagalkot had come here with the help of Telangana police and they were saying that I have been restricted with the permission to enter into Bagalkot on the occasion of Ganesh Shobha Yatra... I had signed the papers that they had brought in," she said.

Questioning the decision, she said, "But I have one question for all these governments. The first question is, you have stopped me on certain grounds that you think are valid... Do they have proof of any communal riots happening during my elections?"

"Did I stop serving the minority?... The voters still know that I work for the poor and downtrodden," she added.

Bagalkot administration issues restriction order

Meanwhile, Police have barred Madhavi Latha from entering Karnataka's Bagalkot district following an order issued by Bagalkot District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sangappa.

The restriction was imposed ahead of the Hindu Maha Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where she had reportedly been invited to participate.

The administration issued the order before she arrived in the district, preventing her from attending the event.

The authorities' decision came citing grounds mentioned in the restriction notice served to the BJP leader.

Madhavi Latha contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad on a BJP ticket. She has been associated with social service initiatives and has often spoken on issues concerning underprivileged sections of society. (ANI)

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