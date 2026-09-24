KTR Slams ECI's 'Autocratic' Functioning, Questions Majority Rule

KTR Questions ECI's 'Autocratic' Functioning

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday questioned the functioning of the Election Commission of India amid reported objections raised by two of the three Election Commissioners over decisions relating to voter registration, deletion and restoration.“We call ourselves the World's Largest Democracy, but the institution meant to safeguard democracy is turning 'almost autocratic',” KTR said in a post on X.

Referring to the reported differences within the three-member poll panel, KTR questioned the principle of majority decision-making.“Two out of three is a majority, or at least it used to be. Looks like the definition is changing now,” he said.

Calls for Scrutiny Over Voter Rolls

KTR said repeated objections reportedly raised by two Election Commissioners warranted greater scrutiny of the functioning of the poll panel.“When two of the three Election Commissioners themselves are repeatedly raising objections, it's time to fix the EC,” he said.

Questioning the process of taking decisions concerning electoral rolls, KTR said,“If decisions on voter registration, deletion and restoration are pushed through questionably, are we even a democracy anymore?”

He further said the country's democratic future could not be left to an institution whose foundations, according to him, were eroding. KTR appealed to political parties, constitutional bodies, citizen forums and the Supreme Court to come together to“save what is left of our democracy.”

Allegations of Political Nexus in Telangana

In a separate post focused on Telangana, KTR said he was“not surprised that the highest voter deletions in Telangana are in BRS-won seats.” He described the political contest in the state as“KCR garu Vs All.”

KTR also alleged that the Congress and BJP had formed an“unholy, illicit and undeclared alliance” to defeat the BRS, and claimed that the Election Commission now appeared to be part of what he described as the“nexus”.

The BRS Working President said his party would take up the issue“in courts and with people” and asserted that“every illegally deleted vote will be added back.”

KTR concluded his post with a political message on the voter-roll revision, saying:“There is only one SIR in Telangana - KCR Sir. No SIR can defeat the love people have for him.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)