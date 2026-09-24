Agra Plot Dispute: Police Issue Notices To 5 Ansal API Officials

Agra Police have issued notices to five individuals associated with Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (Ansal API), requesting their statements and any relevant documents as part of an ongoing inquiry into a dispute concerning a plot in the company's Sushant Taj City project in Agra. The notices, issued under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), are addressed to Roshan Lal Kamboj, Vipul Garg, Sanjay Jain, Ashok Kumar Verma and Kanta Devi, identified in the notices as directors/office-bearers of the company.

It is important to note that a notice under this provision is a routine investigative step seeking information, and does not by itself imply wrongdoing by any recipient. The individuals have been asked to appear before the investigating officer at Jagdishpura Police Station within three days of receiving the notice, along with any documents or material that may assist the inquiry.

Court Order Prompts Investigation

This step follows a complaint filed by Asha Rani Sharma, who approached the court regarding a transaction involving a plot in the Sushant Taj City project. According to the notices, the matter stems from an application filed before the court under Section 173(4) BNSS. Following a court order dated March 7, 2026, a case was registered citing Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC - sections cited in connection with the registration of the case, not findings of fact.

Section 94 BNSS allows police to request the production of documents or materials considered relevant to an investigation, inquiry, trial, or proceeding. In this case, the notices seek both the appearance of the named individuals and any material connected to the allegations being looked into.

Dispute Over 2014 Plot Transaction

The allegations concern a plot in Sushant Taj City, Agra, and reference a provisional allotment letter dated January 8, 2014, along with a subsequent offer of possession. The complainant has stated that certain documents related to the allotment and possession of the plot were used in the course of the transaction, and that she relied on these documents. She has also raised questions regarding payments made and the current status of the property. These remain claims under investigation and have not been adjudicated.

The notices indicate that failure to appear within the given timeframe may result in further steps being taken in accordance with law, and that the investigation may continue based on available material. The matter relates to a transaction from 2014, with the current proceedings initiated following the court's order of March 7, 2026. (ANI)

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