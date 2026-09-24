India, Netherlands Strengthen Water Partnership, Sign Mous For Kalpasar

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil and Vice Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management, Netherlands, HE Jaap Slootmaker, chaired a bilateral meeting between India and the Netherlands on the Strategic Partnership on Water at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on the sidelines of the 9th India International Water Week (IIWW) 2026. Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Supply (Independent Charge), Government of Gujarat, Ishwarsinh Patel, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Ashok K.K. Meena, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Archana Varma, Chairman, Central Water Commission Anupam Prasad, Ambassador of the Netherlands HE Marisa Gerards and other senior officials were also present.

MoUs Signed for Kalpasar Project

The meeting provided an opportunity to review and further strengthen India–Netherlands cooperation in the water sector with particular focus on advancing technical cooperation for the Kalpasar Project in Gujarat. As part of the bilateral engagement, two Tripartite Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to facilitate cooperation for the Kalpasar Project between the Central Water Commission (CWC), Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat, and Dutch knowledge institutions Deltares and TU Delft.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil said that he was pleased to see Deltares and TU Delft entering into MoUs with their Indian counterparts to deepen cooperation in the execution of the Kalpasar Project and capacity building. He expressed confidence that the MoUs would provide a strong basis for both countries to work together towards the successful execution of the project.

The Minister noted that the Kalpasar Project was discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands in May 2026, following which a Letter of Intent for technical cooperation was signed on 16 May 2026. He said that the project envisages the creation of a freshwater reservoir using runoff from the Sabarmati, Mahi and Dhadhar rivers, supplemented by water conveyed from the Narmada River. CR Patil further highlighted that during the Indian delegation's visit to the Netherlands in July 2026, valuable insights were received in areas including flood protection, coastal infrastructure, hydraulic modelling, sluice and pumping systems, dyke technologies and ecological solutions. He noted that there were useful parallels with the Afsluitdijk in the Netherlands, particularly in terms of engineering, water management and coastal infrastructure.

Dutch Expertise and Future Collaboration

Vice Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands, Jaap Slootmaker, highlighted the importance of the Letter of Intent for technical cooperation on the Kalpasar Project and the opportunities it presents for further India–Netherlands cooperation. Referring to the Afsluitdijk, Jaap Slootmaker said that the structure is nearly 100 years old and is now being renewed, providing an opportunity for the Netherlands to share the experience and knowledge accumulated over the past century.

He added that Dutch institutions such as Deltares and TU Delft would contribute their expertise through the MoUs, providing a foundation for further collaboration in the water sector. He also emphasised the importance of sharing lessons learned, particularly in areas such as ecology and fish migration.

Scope of Technical Collaboration

The MoUs will facilitate technical collaboration through the sharing of Dutch expertise and advanced engineering practices for the planning, design and implementation of the project. The cooperation with Deltares, inter alia, covers technical review, hydraulic and hydrological modelling, coastal and structural engineering, climate resilience, capacity building, knowledge transfer and digital applications. (ANI)

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