Qualcomm Renews Global Apple Patent License - Extends Key Licensing Relationship Into 2027



Qualcomm's global patent license agreement with Apple becomes effective in April, 2027.

Qualcomm also unveiled two new flagship Snapdragon mobile platforms designed around on-device agentic AI experiences. Meta's newly announced VR Glasses run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite processor and are slated to launch in spring 2027.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said Thursday it renewed its global patent license agreement with Apple Inc. (AAPL), extending a licensing relationship between two of the biggest companies in the smartphone ecosystem.

The renewed agreement takes effect April 1, 2027. Qualcomm did not disclose its duration or financial terms in the announcement.“We are pleased to extend the Apple license agreement,” said John Han, executive vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing.

The companies' previous global patent license agreement took effect April 1, 2019, for six years and included an option for Apple to extend it by another two years.

Qualcomm Pushes Deeper Into Agentic AI

The Apple renewal comes during a busy week for Qualcomm. The company unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, two new premium mobile platforms built around artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, imaging and connectivity.

The company is positioning the chips for what it calls the“agentic AI” era. In practical terms, the company is designing its platforms to support personalized on-device AI agents that can learn a user's preferences and perform actions on their behalf with less prompting.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 also includes AI-assisted graphics through Adreno Neural Fusion and camera capabilities to improve scene understanding and image quality. Qualcomm said devices using the two platforms will debut from smartphone makers including Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

Snapdragon Also Powers Meta's New VR Glasses

Qualcomm's processors are also showing up beyond conventional smartphones. Meta Platforms (META) said Wednesday that its newly unveiled Meta VR Glasses run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite processor, which handles the device's computing workload.

Meta's roughly 100-gram glasses use a separate puck for computing, battery and storage and feature a 5K display. The company plans to launch the device in spring 2027 for $1,299.99.

The Meta launch adds another high-profile device using Qualcomm technology as the chipmaker expands Snapdragon across smartphones and newer AI-powered computing form factors.

Retail Sentiment Around QCOM Stock

At the time of this writing, retail investor sentiment surrounding QCOM stock was in the 'bullish' territory.

QCOM stock retail sentiment on September 24 as of 09:57 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far in 2026, QCOM stock has rallied more than 12%. In comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which hold QCOM stock, have risen nearly 78% and 59%, respectively.

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