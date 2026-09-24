Who Was Mushtaq Khan? Welcome Actor Dies At 56 Know About His Life, Career, Kidnapping Ordeal

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema, died today after battling liver cancer. He was 67. Khan had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for around 15 days. His business partner Shivam confirmed his death to India Today. According to Shivam, Khan was first diagnosed with cancer around five years ago, but the disease had recently relapsed, leading to his hospitalisation.

Khan had a career spanning several decades and appeared in more than 300 films and television projects. His filmography included popular titles such as Welcome, Aashiqui, Hum, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Hera Pheri, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Stree 2. He was particularly recognised for his supporting and comic performances.

In 1991, Khan appeared in Hum, directed by Mukul Anand and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Govinda. The film became one of the notable action dramas of its time.

Khan also made headlines in November 2024 after he was allegedly kidnapped after being lured to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of attending an event. He was reportedly taken to Bijnor and held captive before escaping when his alleged captors fell asleep. Police subsequently investigated the case and arrested suspects.