Continental Takes The Terraincontact A/T2 Beyond The Road In Iceland



Continental brought media and invited select customers to Iceland for an immersive driving experience with the new TerrainContact A/T2

Media and invited customers experienced the tire on a journey through Iceland's Western Highlands The TerrainContact A/T2 delivers improved wet braking and snow performance while maintaining off-road capability and a quiet ride



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Tire recently put the new TerrainContact A/T2 to the test in Iceland during an immersive driving experience held September 14 to 18. Media and invited customers experienced the tire firsthand against a backdrop of winding roads, rugged highlands, glaciers and volcanic landscapes.

The journey took participants from Þingvellir into Iceland's Western Highlands and through the Kaldidalur valley, where highland gravel routes provided a fitting environment to demonstrate the TerrainContact A/T2's balance of on-road comfort and off-road capability.

Designed for drivers of pickups and SUVs who spend most of their time on road but need added traction when the terrain changes, the TerrainContact A/T2 combines all-terrain capability and durability with a quiet, comfortable everyday ride.

“The TerrainContact A/T2, as one of the best-balanced performance all-terrain tires in the market, was developed for drivers who want the freedom to explore without compromising their everyday driving experience,” said Okan Sen, National Marketing Manager.“Iceland was the perfect setting to bring that versatility to life, giving attendees the opportunity to experience the tire across the kind of changing terrain it was designed to handle.”

Building on the TerrainContact A/T, the TerrainContact A/T2 delivers improved wet braking and snow traction while maintaining the quiet ride and off-road capabilities of its predecessor. A new tread compound is formulated to increase wet performance, while increased tread depth improves snow traction. Optimized zig-zag grooves and traction teeth provide additional grip in off-road and snowy conditions.

The TerrainContact A/T2 also meets severe snow service requirements, earning the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol, and is designed with electric vehicles in mind.

For more information on the TerrainContact A/T2 and to find a retailer near you, visit today.

About Continental

Continenta l is a leading tire manufacturer and industry specialist. Founded in 1871, the company generated sales of €19.7 billion in 2025 and currently employs around 76,000 people in 54 countries and markets.

Tire solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, and smarter. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental has been delivering top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world's largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2025, the Tires group sector generated sales of 13.8 billion euros. Continental's tire division currently employs around 53,000 people worldwide and has 19 production and 16 development sites.

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Brittany Jenkins

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Continental Tire Canada

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