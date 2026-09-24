Grand Opening Of Eight New Co-Op Homes In Digby On Former School Site
Digby Nova Scotia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend a celebration marking the official opening of Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes' new affordable co-operative homes in Digby.
The co-op transformed Barton School, a former elementary school in Digby County, into eight barrier-free co-operative homes, showcases how community partnerships can preserve local assets while creating affordable housing opportunities. Members pay approximately 79% of median market rent, helping ensure homes remain affordable for local households in perpetuity.
Representatives from Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada, government partners and community stakeholders will be available for remarks and interviews.
Event Details
What: Grand opening of Barton School Neighbourhood affordable co-operative housing development
Date and location: Saturday September 26, 2026 at 11:00am AT – 1:30pm AT
8017 Highway 101, Barton Nova Scotia
Speakers:
-Brianne Peori, Director, Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes
-Karen Brodeur, Director of Co-operative Housing Development, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada
-Federal, Provincial and Municipal representative (TBD)
Photo Opportunities:
-Ribbon-cutting ceremony
-Building exterior and interior tours
-Group photo with dignitaries and stakeholders
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment