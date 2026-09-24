Grand Opening Of Eight New Co-Op Homes In Digby On Former School Site

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebration of Barton School Neighbourhood affordable co-operative housing development

Digby Nova Scotia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend a celebration marking the official opening of Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes' new affordable co-operative homes in Digby.

The co-op transformed Barton School, a former elementary school in Digby County, into eight barrier-free co-operative homes, showcases how community partnerships can preserve local assets while creating affordable housing opportunities. Members pay approximately 79% of median market rent, helping ensure homes remain affordable for local households in perpetuity.

Representatives from Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada, government partners and community stakeholders will be available for remarks and interviews.

Event Details

What: Grand opening of Barton School Neighbourhood affordable co-operative housing development

Date and location: Saturday September 26, 2026 at 11:00am AT – 1:30pm AT

8017 Highway 101, Barton Nova Scotia

Speakers:

-Brianne Peori, Director, Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Homes

-Karen Brodeur, Director of Co-operative Housing Development, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada

-Federal, Provincial and Municipal representative (TBD)

Photo Opportunities:

-Ribbon-cutting ceremony

-Building exterior and interior tours

-Group photo with dignitaries and stakeholders

CONTACT: Nadine Lunt Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada 6137936338...