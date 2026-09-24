Thailand Recommerce Market To Reach US$1.79 Billion In 2026 As Trade-In, Refurbishment And Resale Channels Expand - Market Forecasts To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

The Thailand recommerce market is forecast to grow by 14.5% year on year to reach US$1.79 billion in 2026. Following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% between 2021 and 2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$1.56 billion in 2025 to approximately US$2.84 billion by 2030.

Growth is being supported by the formalization of second-hand commerce, rising demand for affordable products, expanding trade-in programs and stronger repair and after-sales networks. Consumer electronics and premium fashion are emerging as key categories, while sustainability policies and reverse-logistics requirements are encouraging businesses to develop more traceable resale, refurbishment and recycling systems.

Electronics Trade-In Programs Reshape Device Upgrades

Electronics recommerce is becoming an established part of Thailand's device upgrade cycle. Apple Thailand promotes Apple Trade In alongside new iPhone launches, while AIS connects trade-in services with smartphone upgrade campaigns. These programs allow consumers to apply the value of existing devices toward new purchases while giving brands and mobile operators access to a consistent supply of used electronics.

Economic uncertainty and restrained purchasing power are increasing the appeal of lower-cost upgrade options. In response, original equipment manufacturers, telecom operators and organized refurbishers are expected to introduce clearer device grading, financing, collection and exchange procedures. This transition should move a greater share of Thailand's used-device supply from fragmented resale channels into formal trade-in and certified pre-owned programs.

Repair Services and Product Protection Build Buyer Confidence

Repair coverage, authorized servicing and replacement support are becoming important competitive factors in Thailand's secondary electronics market. AIS Care+ with Samsung Care Services, launched in partnership with bolttech, combines screen repair, device replacement and access to Samsung-authorized service centers.

These services support the expansion of condition-managed resale by reducing buyer concerns about product reliability and post-purchase support. Thailand Taxonomy Phase II also strengthens the policy environment by incorporating repair, reuse, recycling, durability, dismantling and end-of-life management into manufacturing and waste-management criteria.

As a result, certified product condition, warranties and access to authorized repairs are likely to become more influential in purchasing decisions. Telecom operators, manufacturer-linked channels and professional refurbishers are well positioned to benefit because they can integrate device acquisition, testing, repair and resale within a single operating model.

Premium Fashion Recommerce Gains Retail Momentum

Thailand's fashion recommerce sector is moving toward curated, authenticated and professionally presented retail formats. In July 2025, RAGTAG opened its Bangkok flagship at One Bangkok, marking the Japanese resale specialist's first store outside Japan. The launch followed a partnership between World Co. and Saha Group and targeted demand for designer and luxury resale.

Other Bangkok retailers, including Use Me Repeat, The Rotation and Bloc Store, are also presenting pre-owned clothing through showroom-style environments. Fashion Revolution Thailand's swap-and-mend initiatives and the United Wardrobe Project have further increased the visibility of clothing reuse, repair and circulation.

Premium fashion recommerce is expected to expand through hybrid models combining consignment, curated stores, temporary retail events and digital storefronts. Authentication, merchandise selection, customer experience and brand trust will be particularly important in luxury and designer categories.

Reverse Logistics and Sustainability Requirements Drive Formalization

Thailand is bringing recommerce closer to formal sustainability, finance and waste-management systems. Thailand Taxonomy Phase II covers manufacturing and waste management, with operating guidance addressing waste prevention, separation, reuse, repair and recycling. AIS has also continued to develop e-waste collection infrastructure through collection points and postal handoff services.

International policy tracking indicates continued work on Thailand's Draft Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Action Plan and Draft WEEE Act. These developments could increase expectations for producers, retailers, mobile operators and logistics providers to document where used products go and how they are repaired, refurbished, resold or recycled.

Businesses with traceable reverse-logistics systems and verified service partners are expected to gain a competitive advantage. The shift toward formal operating standards may also reduce the role of loosely managed secondary-market flows, particularly in higher-value product categories.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Thailand recommerce market is expected to intensify first in smartphones and premium fashion before expanding into home appliances, home goods, sports equipment, automotive accessories and other categories. Companies capable of combining acquisition, product grading, authentication, repair, logistics and resale are likely to capture a growing share of the market.

Thailand does not yet have one dominant horizontal recommerce platform. Instead, competition is developing within categories where product condition, pricing and after-sales service can be standardized. AIS, Apple and Samsung-linked service models are prominent in electronics, while Saha Group is helping develop organized luxury resale through partnerships with international specialists.

Komehyo remains an established pre-owned luxury operator in Thailand, while RAGTAG is a notable recent entrant. Siam Piwat's Circular of Lux also demonstrates growing interest among shopping-center operators in structured pre-owned luxury formats. Recent market activity has focused more heavily on joint ventures, partnerships and service launches than on major recommerce acquisitions.

Thailand Recommerce Market Report Coverage

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the Thailand recommerce market, supported by more than 40 tables, 60 charts and over 60 country-level key performance indicators. It examines historical performance and forecasts from 2021 to 2030 across gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume and market share.

Market coverage includes the following areas:



Retail shopping, home improvement and other recommerce sectors

Apparel and accessories, consumer electronics, home appliances, home decor, books, toys, hobbies, automotive parts, and sports and fitness equipment

Consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, retailer trade-in and buyback channels

Resale, rental, refurbishment and certified pre-owned sales models

Website, mobile app and social media engagement channels

Generalist marketplaces and category-specific platforms

Mobile and desktop usage across Android and iOS

Market penetration across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

Credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, digital wallets, other digital payments and cash Consumer segmentation by age, income, gender, product condition, fulfillment speed and seller professionalization

Strategic Value for Businesses and Investors

The report enables companies to evaluate the evolution of resale, rental and refurbishment models in Thailand and identify emerging opportunities across products, channels and consumer segments. Historical and forecast data support market sizing, competitive benchmarking and analysis of transaction behavior.

Businesses can use the findings to assess category leadership, digital engagement and the performance of consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer and retailer-led trade-in programs. The report also examines changes in consumer behavior by demographic group, income level and city tier, supporting targeted market-entry, product-development and investment strategies.

With Thailand's recommerce industry becoming more organized, service-led and policy-aligned, companies that provide trusted product grading, authentication, repair support and traceable reverse logistics are positioned to benefit from sustained market growth through 2030.

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