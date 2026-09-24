Neonc Lands New Coverage And Roth Sees Potential 2026 Trial Catalyst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) --has picked up fresh Wall Street coverage at a pivotal moment for its experimental brain-cancer pipeline. Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff initiated coverage, according to a report published September 24.

The timing is notable. NeOnc is no longer simply pitching an early-stage concept: the company has recently reported clinical data, raised fresh capital and is positioning its lead programs for potentially pivotal development.

The most immediate story is NEO100. In August, NeOnc reported topline Phase 2a results in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma, saying the study produced six-month progression-free survival of 48.9% versus a prespecified 20% benchmark, with a reported median overall survival of 26.09 months. The company said it planned to request a Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss a registrational path.

That puts regulatory interaction squarely in the spotlight. A September report summarizing Roth's research says Aschoff expects an FDA Type B End-of-Phase 2 meeting in October and sees potential pivotal-trial starts before the end of 2026. Those are analyst expectations, not FDA commitments or guaranteed timelines.

Roth's longer-range model reportedly envisions NEO100 launching in 2029 and NEO212 in 2030, assuming successful clinical development, regulatory approval, financing and commercialization. The two programs target difficult-to-treat central nervous system cancers, including recurrent high-grade astrocytoma, glioblastoma and brain metastases.

NEO212 is also moving forward. The company reported FDA feedback on chemistry, manufacturing and controls in July, while Phase 1 work established a recommended Phase 2 dose of 610 mg after dose escalation reached its protocol-defined maximum tolerated dose.

Meanwhile, NeOnc has strengthened its balance sheet for the next leg of development with a $15 million registered direct offering in September. The financing was priced at $4.20 per share, with accompanying warrants carrying a $4.20 exercise price. Roth Capital and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as placement agents.

The company also recently announced that executives purchased NeOnc shares in the open market following the NEO100 data, while separately redeeming its outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock.

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