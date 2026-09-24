China Recommerce Market To Reach US$40.01 Billion In 2026, Driven By Trade-In Programs And Formalized Resale Channels-Forecasts To 2030 With 60+ Kpis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

China's recommerce market is projected to grow by 11.0% year over year to reach US$40.01 billion in 2026. Following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% between 2021 and 2025, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is expected to increase from US$36.03 billion in 2025 to approximately US$57.34 billion by 2030.

Trade-In Programs Move Recommerce into Mainstream Retail

Retailer trade-in and buyback programs are becoming major supply channels for China's secondhand market, particularly across consumer electronics, home appliances, and vehicles. Recommerce activity increasingly begins at the point of sale for new products, integrating take-back, refurbishment, and resale into mainstream retail operations.

Government support remains an important growth catalyst. China is using trade-in initiatives to stimulate domestic consumption while advancing recycling infrastructure, standardized logistics, smart circulation systems, and formal secondhand commerce. Retailers and brands are consequently incorporating recommerce into customer acquisition, retention, and after-sales strategies. Although the incremental impact of subsidies may moderate, trade-in programs are expected to remain a key source of inventory.

Used Electronics Market Becomes More Structured

China's used consumer electronics market is transitioning from fragmented trading toward standardized inspection, grading, pricing, refurbishment, and reverse logistics. ATRenew has expanded its integrated consumer-to-business, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer operations while strengthening its physical retail presence through the Paijitang flagship store in Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei district.

Faster device replacement cycles, strong trade-in volumes, and policy support for digital supply chains are benefiting operators with scalable quality-control and inventory-management capabilities. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also being incorporated into inspection and pricing processes. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on reverse logistics, testing accuracy, pricing efficiency, merchant liquidity, and the ability to distribute inventory across online and offline channels.

Premium and Lifestyle Resale Categories Gain Momentum

China's recommerce market is expanding beyond electronics and appliances into secondhand luxury goods, vintage jewelry, household devices, kitchen equipment, apparel, and curated lifestyle products. Platforms and retailers including Super Zhuanzhuan, Xianyu, Feiyu, Ponhu, Plum, and ZZER are participating in this broader resale economy.

Value-conscious purchasing is supporting demand amid wage pressure, property-market uncertainty, and retail discounting. Younger consumers are also using resale channels to access distinctive styles, niche products, and premium brands. Growth in higher-value categories will increase the importance of authentication, curation, inventory discipline, and in-store customer experience.

Trust, Privacy, and Offline Services Reshape Competition

China's recommerce industry is moving toward structured ecosystems built around verified product condition, authenticity, data security, fulfillment, and after-sales support. Xianyu has expanded beyond online listings into recycled goods, consignment, rentals, and physical circular stores. New requirements governing the deletion of personal information from secondhand electronics are also strengthening compliance expectations.

Peer-to-peer resale will remain an important part of the market, but managed platforms and store networks are positioned to capture a larger share of higher-value transactions. Operators combining community reach with authentication, secure data handling, refurbishment, logistics, and offline service are likely to gain consumer trust and market share.

Competitive Landscape

Competition over the next two to four years is expected to shift from customer traffic acquisition toward supply access, inspection capability, trust systems, reverse logistics, and offline conversion. Xianyu maintains broad reach across general secondhand goods, while Zhuanzhuan and ATRenew compete through managed inspection, trade-in sourcing, and controlled resale, particularly in electronics and higher-trust categories.

Recent developments demonstrate growing consolidation and investment in physical retail. Zhuanzhuan acquired luxury resale platform Hongbulin, also known as Plum, in September 2024, strengthening its authentication capabilities. The company subsequently introduced its Super Zhuanzhuan Beijing format. ATRenew opened its Paijitang flagship store in Shenzhen in March 2025 and extended its cooperation agreement with JD.com in March 2026. Xianyu has also opened a flagship store in Shenzhen and indicated plans for additional store expansion.

Formal operators are expected to benefit from China's support for green consumption and trade-in initiatives. Platforms without differentiated supply, inspection, authentication, or fulfillment capabilities may face consolidation pressure as market entry barriers rise.

China Recommerce Market Report Coverage

The report delivers a data-centric assessment of China's recommerce market, supported by more than 40 tables, 60 charts, and over 60 country-level key performance indicators. It evaluates historical performance and forecasts from 2021 to 2030 across transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, and market share.

Market analysis covers retail shopping, home improvement, and other sectors, with category-level insights for apparel and accessories, consumer electronics, home appliances, home decor, books, toys, hobbies, automotive products, and sports equipment.

Segmentation includes:



Consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and retailer-led trade-in channels

Resale, rental, refurbishment, and certified pre-owned models

Generalist marketplaces and vertical-specific platforms

Website, mobile app, and social media engagement channels

Mobile and desktop usage across Android and iOS

Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 city penetration

Credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, digital wallets, other digital payments, and cash Consumer segmentation by age, income, gender, product condition, fulfillment speed, and seller professionalization

Strategic Value of the Report

The research enables companies and investors to assess China recommerce market size, growth opportunities, category performance, consumer demand, and competitive positioning. Historical and forecast data provide a foundation for evaluating gross merchandise value, transaction trends, monetization patterns, and channel development.

The report also supports benchmarking of leading recommerce platforms, analysis of trade-in and refurbishment strategies, and identification of opportunities across electronics, luxury resale, home goods, automotive products, and other categories. Its proprietary analytics framework provides an independent view of emerging business and investment opportunities in China's rapidly maturing secondhand retail market.

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