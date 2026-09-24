Canada Recommerce Market Outlook (2026-2030) With 60+ Kpis Recommerce Becomes Part Of Everyday Canadian Shopping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

Canada's recommerce market is expected to grow 10.7% year over year to reach US$4.72 billion in 2026. Following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% between 2021 and 2025, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the sector is projected to reach approximately US$6.66 billion, up from US$4.26 billion in 2025.

Growth is being supported by cost-conscious consumer spending, demand for local commerce, retailer-led trade-in programs, certified refurbished products, and the expansion of curated resale. Recommerce is increasingly integrated into mainstream Canadian retail across apparel, consumer electronics, home goods, luxury products, and other durable categories.

Recommerce Becomes Part of Everyday Canadian Shopping

Second-hand purchasing, selling, and donating are becoming routine activities across Canadian households. Cost-of-living pressures and cautious discretionary spending continue to encourage consumers to consider pre-owned products, while interest in Canadian businesses and local retailers is supporting community-based inventory circulation.

Retailers are expected to integrate used-product acquisition more directly into merchandising and customer retention strategies. Store credit, buyback programs, local marketplace participation, and convenient trade-in services will play a greater role in maintaining inventory supply and encouraging repeat transactions.

Electronics Trade-In and Certified Refurbishment Expand

Consumer electronics represent one of the most structured areas of Canada's recommerce market. Staples Canada launched a nationwide electronics trade-in program with Allstate in 2025, while Samsung Canada continues to incorporate trade-in options into online and in-store purchases. TELUS and Mobile Klinik also maintain a strong presence in certified pre-owned mobile devices.

Competition in this category is increasingly based on standardized grading, warranty coverage, reverse logistics, repair services, and after-sales support. Device manufacturers, telecommunications providers, and major retailers are expected to expand instant-credit trade-ins and certified refurbished inventory, creating more comprehensive product lifecycle programs.

Curated Resale Moves into Established Retail Channels

Canadian resale is expanding beyond peer-to-peer marketplaces and traditional thrift stores. Brand-led and specialist programs from Arc'teryx, tentree, Anian, BEDI, Plato's Closet, Style Encore, Once Upon a Child, and Common Sort illustrate the growing diversity of the market.

Luxury resale is also gaining visibility through established retail environments. Mine & Yours entered Holt Renfrew Calgary through a resale pop-up and expanded its Toronto presence at The Well. Similar pop-ups, shop-in-shop concepts, and retail partnerships are expected to increase in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and other major urban markets.

Authentication, product grading, efficient seller intake, transparent pricing, and improved merchandising will remain critical competitive factors. These capabilities address persistent concerns about product quality and the time required to browse second-hand inventory.

Regulation Strengthens Recommerce Operating Standards

Regulatory and consumer protection developments are accelerating the formalization of Canada's recommerce sector. In June 2025, the Competition Bureau issued final environmental claims guidance related to the Competition Act's anti-greenwashing provisions. Quebec consumer protection measures that took effect in October 2025 also introduced disclosure requirements concerning replacement parts, repair services, and maintenance information for applicable products, including used goods sold by merchants.

These developments increase the importance of substantiated environmental claims, traceable condition standards, repair pathways, warranty support, and accurate product information. Future protections covering certain electronics and appliances in Quebec may also follow eligible products into second-hand ownership while the original coverage remains valid.

Competitive Landscape

Canada's recommerce market remains fragmented, with competition spanning peer-to-peer marketplaces, curated resale specialists, brand programs, retail trade-ins, and telecommunications-led refurbishment channels. Key participants include eBay Canada, Poshmark Canada, Mine & Yours, TELUS, Mobile Klinik, Plato's Closet, Style Encore, Once Upon a Child, and Common Sort.

Large retailers adding recommerce capabilities represent an important source of new competition. Recent developments include Staples Canada's electronics trade-in partnership with Allstate, Mine & Yours' collaboration with Holt Renfrew, and its expansion at Toronto's The Well. eBay's agreement to acquire Depop also signals further consolidation and competition in fashion resale.

Over the next two to four years, competitive intensity is expected to increase around seller acquisition, store-based intake, logistics resilience, authentication, fulfillment, product grading, and customer trust. Operators combining local supply with standardized processes and convenient transactions will be well positioned to capture market growth.

Canada Recommerce Market Report Coverage

The report provides a data-centric analysis of Canada's recommerce market, supported by more than 40 tables, 60 charts, and 60 key performance indicators. It examines historical performance and forecasts from 2021 through 2030 across gross merchandise value, average transaction value, transaction volume, and market share.

Coverage includes the following market segments:



Retail shopping, home improvement, and other sectors

Apparel and accessories, consumer electronics, home appliances, home decor, books, toys, automotive parts, and sports equipment

Consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and retailer trade-in channels

Resale, rental, refurbishment, and certified pre-owned models

Generalist marketplaces and vertical-specific platforms

Website, mobile app, and social media engagement channels

Mobile and desktop usage, including Android and iOS

Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 city penetration

Credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, digital wallets, cash, and other payment instruments Consumer segmentation by age, income, gender, product condition, fulfillment speed, and seller professionalization

Strategic Value for Businesses and Investors

The research supports market sizing, competitive benchmarking, investment assessment, and growth strategy development. It enables organizations to evaluate evolving resale, rental, refurbishment, and trade-in models while identifying demand patterns across product categories, digital channels, consumer groups, and Canadian cities.

Historical and forecast data provide insight into transaction behavior, monetization trends, platform performance, category leadership, and changing consumer preferences. The report also helps retailers, marketplaces, brands, telecommunications providers, investors, and service partners assess emerging opportunities and risks in Canada's rapidly maturing recommerce market.

For more information about this report visit

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