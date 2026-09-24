Award-Winning Lumimind Debuts Lumisleep D1 On Kickstarter, Advancing BCI Wearables From Sleep Tracking To Active Guidance

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiMind, a pioneer in non-invasive BCI technology, today announced the upcoming Kickstarter launch of its debut EEG headband, the LumiSleep D1, on September 29, 2026. The campaign offers US backers early access to an advanced smart sleep device

Building on prestigious honors at CES 2026-including Wareable's Best in Show, Gadget Flow's Best of CES, and the SPEED Top Innovation Award- LumiMind comes to market with proven international recognition to help you build a better bedtime routine.









From Passive Tracking to Active Guidance

Rather than simply recording sleep data after the fact, LumiSleep D1 acts like“noise-canceling for a busy mind,” actively preparing the brain for sleep. Driven by LumiMind's proprietary Real-Time Neural Coupling Modulation (RTNCM), this closed-loop EEG solution captures prefrontal signals to detect your Sleep Onset Pattern -dynamically pairing brain activity with sound to lead your mind toward rest.

Through on-device processing, its flagship SleepGuide feature generates tailored acoustic feedback, blending dynamic AuthenticBeats (low-frequency pulses synchronized with brainwaves) and user-customized SubTone ambient soundscapes to calm an active mind.

Engineered for all-night comfort, this non-invasive BCI sleep headband features a cushioned over-ear structure, a pillow-soft band, and soft dry electrodes tailored for side sleepers. Users can wear it before bed or keep it on overnight. If awakened during the night, a simple double-press of the physical button activates the ReSleep function, restarting personalized guidance without turning on a screen.









Kickstarter Launch Details

The LumiSleep D1 Kickstarter campaign goes live on September 29, 2026, with early-bird rewards up to 32% off the $569 USD retail price (starting at $389 USD). Early backers will also receive priority shipping and a $199 gift bundle. The campaign page will be available on Kickstarter.

About LumiMind

LumiMind is a non-invasive, brain–computer interface (BCI) wearable brand bridging neuroscience and everyday wellness. Guided by science-oriented technology, its personalized neural guidance helps people quiet their minds and transition into sleep-naturally unlocking every mind's potential.

For more information, please visit .

Contact: LumiMind PR Team

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Media Contact

Monica Zhuang, Global PR Manager

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at