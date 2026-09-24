Alaska Airlines, Philips And Verizon Connect Among 2026 Contentstack Experience Awards Finalists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Finalists show how brands are building adaptive experiences for people and AI agents; winners revealed Oct. 28 at ContentCon in Chicago

Key Facts



The 2026 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXAs) recognize outstanding digital work from Contentstack customers and partners.

Ten finalists, including Alaska Airlines, Philips, Deloitte and SAP, are recognized across five categories spanning digital experience, transformation, personalization and partner innovation. Winners will be revealed live at ContentCon US in Chicago on Oct. 28.



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack today announced the finalists for its 2026 Contentstack Experience Awards (CXAs), recognizing brands and partners using Contentstack to push the boundaries of digital experience. Winners will be announced Oct. 28 at ContentCon, Contentstack's annual customer conference in Chicago.

This year's finalists come at a pivotal moment for brands. Organizations are now building digital experiences for two audiences: the people they serve and the AI agents that increasingly research, compare and act on those people's behalf. The 2026 CXA finalists are already ahead of this shift, rethinking how content is created, managed and delivered to build more adaptive digital experiences for what comes next.

"AI has changed how people find and experience brands, and this year's finalists moved quickly to meet that," said Neha Sampat, CEO of Contentstack. "Their work shows what an adaptive brand looks like in practice, from how content gets made to how it reaches customers and the agents acting on their behalf. I can't wait to celebrate them in Chicago."

The finalists for the 2026 CXAs are:

World's Best Digital Experience: Recognizes organizations delivering exceptional digital experiences that delight customers, drive engagement and set new standards for digital excellence.



Alaska Airlines, for building a brand-aware digital platform where one shared codebase powers Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and its new Atmos Rewards program, in 10 languages, with each brand keeping its own identity. Golfbreaks, for building agents that keep more than 2,000 golf course and hotel listings accurate across web, app and booking platforms.

Most Successful Transformation: Recognizes organizations that have modernized their digital experiences to drive meaningful business impact.



Verizon Connect, for modernizing to a composable architecture powered by Contentstack Content Cloud and Data Cloud (Lytics) to deliver fast, personalized web experiences. Philips, for transforming its global website into a structured, AI-ready experience across markets and languages.

Best Personalization Project: Recognizes brands using personalization to create more meaningful experiences for their customers and drive business impact.



Land O'Lakes, for using dynamic, behavior-based audiences to personalize experiences across its brand websites. Global Hotel Alliance, for bringing real-time personalization to members of GHA DISCOVERY, its global loyalty program.

Agency Partner of the Year: Recognizes an agency partner driving innovation and customer success through its work with Contentstack.



Huge, for designing and delivering category-defining digital experiences for its clients. Deloitte, for leading enterprise digital experience implementations for global brands.

Technology Partner of the Year: Recognizes a technology partner advancing customer innovation and helping organizations get more from their digital experience ecosystem.



SAP, for helping shared customers modernize their commerce and digital experiences. Orange Logic, for helping enterprises bring agentic technology into their digital asset and content ecosystems.

The 2026 CXA winners will be revealed live on Oct. 28 at ContentCon US in Chicago. Taking place Oct. 27-28 at Convene Willis Tower, this year's event will bring together digital leaders, marketers, developers and tech innovators around the theme "From here to agentic: Your roadmap for an adaptive brand." The opening keynote, "Inspiring Humans, Informing Agents," will explore how brands can create compelling digital experiences for people while giving AI agents the context they need to accurately understand and represent them.

For more information or to register for ContentCon US, visit .

About Contentstack

Contentstack is redefining digital experiences for an increasingly agentic world. As the pioneer of the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP), Contentstack brings together structured content and brand governance (Content Cloud), real-time customer data and omnichannel personalization (Data Cloud), and autonomous AI orchestration (Agent OS) into one system. Contentstack is built for teams that want to move beyond stitching together disconnected platforms and manual workflows. Brands like Steve Madden, LG Electronics, Dolce & Gabbana and 1-800-Flowers rely on Contentstack to deliver personalized, scalable digital experiences with confidence. Learn more at contentstack.com and follow @Contentstack for what's next.

Media Contact

Payton de los Cobos

Senior Manager, Earned Media & Communications

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the CXAs, and how long have they been running?

Since 2022, the CXAs have celebrated teams doing standout work in digital transformation, personalization and partner innovation.

How were finalists selected, and who judged?

The 2026 CXA finalists were selected by a jury of Contentstack executives, including CEO Neha Sampat, CTO Nishant Patel, CRO Todd Rathje, SVP of Product Conor Egan, Global VP of Partnerships Preseetha Pettigrew and Global VP of Customer Success Rukshana Karunaratne. The jury reviewed self-nominations across five categories, recognizing excellence in digital experience, transformation, personalization and partner innovation.

What are the categories?

The five categories are World's Best Digital Experience, Most Successful Transformation, Best Personalization Project, Agency Partner of the Year and Technology Partner of the Year.

When and where will winners be announced?

The 2026 winners will be announced live at ContentCon US on Oct. 28 at Convene Willis Tower in Chicago.

Can the public attend or watch?

The awards ceremony will take place live on stage at ContentCon and will be available to attendees only. A digital showcase of the five winning projects will also be available on a dedicated Contentstack.com page.

How do the finalists connect to the ContentCon theme and agentic roadmap?

This year's finalists show how brands are already laying the foundation for more adaptive, agentic digital experiences. Their work spans AI-powered content operations, real-time personalization and more flexible digital architectures, reflecting the shift toward experiences that can better respond to both people and AI agents.

Where can I learn more or register?

For more information or to register for ContentCon, visit: .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at