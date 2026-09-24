AI Infrastructure Market Surges To USD 936.60 Billion By 2035 At 23.59% CAGR Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market to Reach USD 323.75 Billion by 2035 as North America Commands 39.56% Share and Asia Pacific Expands at 16.44% CAGR. Meanwhile, Europe is Projected to Reach a Valuation of 214.34 Billion by 2035

Austin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the AI Infrastructure Market Size was valued at USD 112.67 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 936.60 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.59% from 2026 to 2035. The market continues to grow as companies in healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and the automotive industry construct the computing infrastructure needed to perform their generative and agentic AI tasks. GPUs continue to be the core of most infrastructure rollouts due to the existing CUDA software stack and parallelism needed for training transformers, whereas FPGA and ASIC hardware is being increasingly considered for inference applications to reduce power consumption and latency.









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AI Infrastructure Market Key Highlights

Market size, 2025: USD 112.67 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 936.60 Billion

CAGR: 23.59% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: North America, with approximately 39.56% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific, at approximately 16.44% CAGR

Largest offering: Hardware, with approximately 62.40% share in 2025

Fastest-growing offering: Software, at approximately 26.80% CAGR

Largest deployment: On-premises, with approximately 57.46% share in 2025

Fastest-growing deployment: Cloud, at approximately 15.76% CAGR

Largest processor architecture: GPU, with approximately 88.82% share in 2025

Fastest-growing processor architecture: FPGA and ASIC, at approximately 16.89% CAGR

Largest end use: Enterprises, with approximately 54.30% share in 2025

Fastest-growing end use: Government Organizations, at approximately 27.10% CAGR

Market Relevance

AI infrastructure is increasingly turning out to be a fundamental layer of technology as companies transition their generative and agentic AI solutions from being experimental to going into production. Companies within the sectors of health care, banking, retail, manufacturing, and automotive are having their infrastructure needs grow due to the need for computing power by AI workloads.

AI Infrastructure Market Overview

AI Infrastructure Market comprises the hardware and software infrastructure that is needed to run AI workloads. The hardware market will remain dominant within AI infrastructure spending, driven by investments in GPUs, accelerators, servers, and networking infrastructure. GPUs will retain their dominance in processor architecture due to their robust software ecosystem and their suitability for the parallel processing needs of transformer model training. Meanwhile, software and alternate processor architectures are growing due to efficiency needs in deployment, energy efficiency, and latency predictability in inference.

Strategic Market Outlook

As AI migrates from pilot initiatives to production implementations, there will be growing demand for infrastructure that can support large language models and other sophisticated AI algorithms. As enterprises look to secure the necessary computational capabilities for their deep learning initiatives, specialized GPUs and custom accelerators will become more and more important.

There will be new opportunities emerging with sovereign AI infrastructure initiatives, as governments attempt to ensure they have enough domestic computational capabilities to run their critical and defense-focused AI workloads. There will be further opportunities for vendors offering energy-efficient processing solutions for workloads beyond generic GPU deployments.

AI Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis

The North American region accounted for the largest market share of about 39.56% in the Global Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market in 2025 due to the presence of leading technology players, hyperscale clouds, and artificial intelligence organizations in the region. The government policies that are aimed at fostering AI infrastructure development are attracting investments in the region.

The AI Infrastructure Market in the U.S. is estimated at USD 37.67 Billion in 2025 and is projected to be USD 323.75 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.00% between 2026 to 2035. The U.S. presence is driven by the presence of hyperscale cloud providers, semiconductor manufacturers, AI facilities, investments in data centers, and national AI infrastructure efforts.

Asia Pacific is estimated as the highest-growing region at a CAGR of around 16.44% during the forecast period. AI infrastructure policies, semiconductor production, enterprise adoption of AI technology, and increasing investment in cloud infrastructure are driving market growth in China, Japan, and South Korea. China holds a market share of about 37.90% in the Asia Pacific region.

The Europe AI Infrastructure Market is estimated to be USD 28.17 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 214.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 22.50% during 2026–2035. Rapid adoption of generative AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing is driving demand for advanced AI infrastructure across Europe.

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AI Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis

By Offering: Hardware was the leading segment, holding around 62.40% of the market share in 2025, owing to consistent investments in GPUs, accelerators, servers, and networking components needed for AI implementations. It has been forecasted that the Software segment will be the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of around 26.80%, owing to the rising demand for orchestration, model management, AI middleware, and piloting to production transition.

By Deployment: On-premise deployment had a market share of about 57.46% in 2025, driven by regulatory mandates for data residency as well as industry-specific regulations, especially in finance and healthcare sectors. The cloud segment is expected to grow at about 15.76% CAGR, due to hyperscale operators, multi-petaflop infrastructures, pay-per-inference billing, and confidential computing abilities.

By Processor Architecture: GPU had the major market share of about 88.82% because of the existing CUDA software ecosystem as well as the need for parallelism during the training of transformer models. FPGA and ASIC technologies will see growth at an average of 16.89% CAGR due to emphasis on energy efficiency and latency.

By End Use: Enterprise segment occupied the largest share in the End-use segment, accounting for about 54.30% in 2025 due to the rising use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and automotive sectors. The government organizations will witness the highest CAGR of around 27.10% due to the rise in AI infrastructure projects by governments and computational independence needs.

AI Infrastructure Market Key Trends

Hyperscale cloud providers are standardizing pay-per-inference pricing as large-scale AI instances increasingly challenge traditional on-premises capital expenditure advantages.

Financial institutions are testing confidential-compute environments that maintain customer control over encryption keys.

FPGA and ASIC alternatives are gaining share in inference workloads that prioritize energy efficiency.

Hybrid deployment models are expanding as enterprises retain sensitive model training on-premises while moving inference toward geographic edge nodes.

Sovereign AI infrastructure programs are expanding as governments prioritize domestic computational independence for critical AI workloads.

Competitive Landscape

The AI Infrastructure Market includes semiconductor companies, hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise technology companies, infrastructure providers, and AI-focused computing companies. Competition is centered on computing capacity, specialized processors, AI software, data-center infrastructure, cloud deployment, and solutions supporting the movement of AI workloads into production.

In September 2025, NVIDIA and OpenAI announced a strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure, with NVIDIA committing to invest up to USD 100 billion progressively as capacity comes online. In October 2025, NVIDIA joined a consortium with Microsoft, BlackRock, and xAI to acquire Aligned Data Centers for USD 40 billion. In June 2025, Oracle disclosed a USD 30 billion cloud services agreement with an unnamed partner in a regulatory filing.

Major key players include

NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Meta Platforms, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Cerebras Systems Inc., Graphcore Limited.

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