IPX1031's Craig Brown Completes FEA Presidency As Jennifer Keen Begins First Board Term

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brown will continue serving on the FEA Board through 2028 alongside newly elected Director Keen, extending IPX1031's leadership in industry education, advocacy and professional standards

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, announced the continued expansion of its leadership within the Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA) following the organization's 2026 Annual Conference.

Craig Brown, Esq., Senior Vice President and Central Regional Manager for IPX1031, concluded his one-year term as FEA president and will continue serving on the organization's Board of Directors as immediate past president through 2027 and conclude his second 3-year board term in 2028. Jennifer Keen, Executive Vice President and Manager of Western Operations for IPX1031, was elected to her first term on the FEA Board and will serve through 2029.

The FEA is the only national trade association representing Qualified Intermediaries and other professionals directly involved in Section 1031 Exchanges. The volunteer-led organization promotes ethical and professional standards, provides industry and consumer education, and advocates for the preservation and advancement of Section 1031.

“It has been an honor to serve as president of the FEA and work alongside professionals who are deeply committed to strengthening our industry,” said Brown.“The FEA plays an essential role in advocating for Section 1031, advancing professional standards and providing education for Qualified Intermediaries, advisors and the public. I look forward to continuing that work as a member of the Board.”

During Brown's tenure as FEA President, the association further advanced awareness and understanding of the economic benefits of Section 1031 through extensive advocacy and educational outreach. Eighty FEA representatives conducted 106 meetings with Members of Congress and congressional staff during the association's annual Mid-Year Capitol Hill fly-in Washington, D.C., and by year-end, will have had approximately 20 virtual meetings with members of both the House and Senate focused exclusively on the economic impact of Section 1031.

During this period, the FEA worked alongside the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), The Real Estate Roundtable and other coalition partners to help preserve Section 1031 without modification, reinforcing its importance to the health and efficiency of both residential and commercial real estate markets. The association also played an active role in educating lawmakers on broader tax policy proposals, helping ensure Section 1031 remained focused on its intended purpose while supporting consideration of more appropriate solutions elsewhere in the tax code.

The organization concluded Brown's presidency with a strengthened advocacy platform, a solid financial foundation and an engaged membership united in communicating a clear message: Section 1031 delivers meaningful benefits to taxpayers, communities and the broader economy, regardless of political affiliation.

Keen brings more than 25 years of real estate and 1031 Exchange experience to the Board. In addition to her new Board position, she serves on the FEA Government Affairs, Communications and Marketing, and Conference Planning and Education committees.

“I am honored to join the FEA Board and contribute to an organization that plays such an important role in the future of the 1031 Exchange industry,” said Keen.“Education, advocacy and strong professional standards are critical to protecting the integrity of the exchange process and helping investors and their advisors better understand the value of Section 1031.”

Brown and IPX1031 Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jim Miller, Esq., also served as emcee and speaker, respectively, at the 2026 FEA Annual Conference, held September 15–17 in Salt Lake City. The annual event brings together 1031 Exchange professionals from across the country for industry education, collaboration and discussion of legislative, regulatory and operational issues affecting Qualified Intermediaries and the clients they serve.

“Craig's leadership as FEA president and Jennifer's election to the Board reflect IPX1031's longstanding commitment to the 1031 Exchange industry,” said John Wunderlich, President of IPX1031.“We are proud of the many IPX1031 professionals who volunteer their time and expertise to support the FEA's work, strengthen professional standards and advocate for the continued preservation of Section 1031. With 26 employees holding the Certified Exchange Specialist® (CES®) designation, more than any other Qualified Intermediary in the industry, IPX1031 continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing expertise, professionalism and excellence throughout the 1031 Exchange marketplace.”

IPX1031 professionals currently contribute to eight FEA committees and councils focused on government affairs, education, ethics, finance, communications and marketing, conference planning, leadership development and the Certified Exchange Specialist (CES®) program.

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit .

About the Federation of Exchange Accommodators

The Federation of Exchange Accommodators is the only national trade association organized to represent Qualified Intermediaries, their primary legal and tax advisors, and affiliated professionals involved in Section 1031 Exchanges. Founded in 1989, the FEA promotes ethical standards, provides education and resources, and advocates on legislative and regulatory matters affecting Section 1031 and the Qualified Intermediary industry. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Cindi Marinez

IPX1031 VP, Marketing

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