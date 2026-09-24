Principled Technologies And The Benchmarkxprt Development Community Add An Experimental Genai Workload To Webxprt 5

WebXPRT 5, the free industry-standard browser benchmark, adds an experimental workload that measures on-device AI image generation.

- Mark L. Van NameDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community have released Image Generation, the first experimental AI workload for WebXPRT 5. WebXPRT 5, an industry-standard browser benchmark, is a free online tool that provides objective information about how well web-enabled devices handle common web tasks. The new workload uses on-device AI to generate images from text prompts and reports an images-per-minute score. Anyone with a compatible desktop or laptop can go WebXPRT and try this new workload today.The Image Generation workload uses Z-Image-Turbo, ONNX Runtime Web, Transformers, and WebGPU to produce one warm-up image and three scored images. It runs separately from the seven core WebXPRT 5 tests and does not affect the main WebXPRT 5 score. To run the workload, systems will need a WebGPU-capable browser, a processor with at least 8 cores, and at least 32 GB of memory.“Like all of AI, on-device, browser-based AI is moving fast, and people need an objective way to see how well their systems handle it,” said Mark L. Van Name, President of Principled Technologies, which administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community.“WebXPRT 5's new experimental Image Generation workload provides users with a way to measure demanding GenAI performance right in the browser--today.”WebXPRT is part of the BenchmarkXPRT suite of performance evaluation tools. The XPRTs help users get the facts before they buy, use, or evaluate tech products such as computers, tablets, and phones.To learn more about the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, go to or contact a BenchmarkXPRT Development Community representative directly by sending a message to....About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies. It administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

Justin Greene

BenchmarkXPRT Development Community

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Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community add an experimental GenAI workload to WebXPRT 5 News Provided By Principled Technologies, Inc. September 24, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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