National Business Leader Frank Torre Recognized For Leadership And Service

Frank Torre, Vice Chairman, PuroClean and Co-CEO, Signal Restoration Services

PuroClean Vice Chairman's recognition comes as his leadership continues to expand PuroVet's reach, relationships, and impact across America's veteran community.

AUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the ninth consecutive year, Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean, has been named to dBusiness Magazine's“500 Most Powerful Business Leaders in Michigan,” recognizing a career defined by entrepreneurship, relationships, community involvement, and an ability to turn opportunity into lasting impact.

While Torre's business career was built in Detroit, his influence today extends far beyond Michigan. One of the clearest examples can be seen in what has happened with PuroVet since Torre became deeply involved in the initiative.

What began as an initiative to introduce veterans to franchise ownership has grown under Torre's leadership into a much broader commitment to the military and veteran community. He brought his relationships, business experience, personal passion, and ability to connect people behind the initiative, helping PuroVet build a national presence rooted not simply in franchise development, but in service.

That growth is now producing measurable results. In 2026, 50% of new PuroClean franchise awards have gone to veterans. It is a significant milestone for PuroVet and one that demonstrates the potential Torre saw in the initiative.

For Torre, supporting veterans has always had a personal connection. His father, Frank Torre Sr., served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II as a member of the legendary Carlson's Raiders. The example set by his father gave Torre a lifelong appreciation for military service and the qualities veterans carry with them: leadership, discipline, resilience, accountability, teamwork, and an unwavering commitment to accomplishing the mission.

Torre also recognized that those qualities do not disappear when someone leaves military service. In many cases, they are precisely the qualities that can help someone become a successful entrepreneur.

But his vision for PuroVet has never been limited to identifying veterans who might want to own a PuroClean franchise. Torre has pushed the initiative to become more deeply connected to the veteran community itself, building genuine relationships with organizations already serving veterans and looking for opportunities for PuroVet to contribute.

That philosophy has helped strengthen relationships with organizations including the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), expanding PuroVet's connection to veteran entrepreneurship and the veteran-owned business community, and AMVETS, bringing PuroVet closer to one of the country's longstanding veteran service organizations. PuroVet has also developed its relationship with VetLife, whose work helps veterans and their families connect with resources, benefits, services, and a broader support network.

Torre's relationship with Frank Siller and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has further strengthened that commitment. PuroClean and PuroVet have supported Tunnel to Towers events and its mission of honoring and supporting America's military members, veterans, first responders, and their families.

That same commitment can be seen in PuroVet's support of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, an organization helping veterans through highly trained service dogs that can provide assistance, greater independence, and companionship.

Yet some of the most meaningful examples of PuroVet's evolution have happened far away from major events and national organizations.

When the team learned about a veteran who needed help repairing his roof, PuroVet stepped in to help. There was no franchise opportunity attached to it and no business transaction expected in return. There was a veteran who needed assistance, and there was an opportunity to make a difference.

That moment captures much of what Torre has brought to PuroVet.

The question is no longer simply,“How do we introduce more veterans to PuroClean?”

It has become,“How can PuroVet be a meaningful part of the veteran community?”

Sometimes the answer is business ownership. Sometimes it is supporting an organization doing important work. Sometimes it is making a connection that can open a door for a veteran. And sometimes it is helping fix a roof.

That broader approach makes the 2026 results even more meaningful. With half of new PuroClean franchise awards going to veterans, PuroVet is demonstrating that supporting the veteran community and creating business opportunities for veterans do not have to be separate missions. They can strengthen one another.

For veterans leaving military service, entrepreneurship can provide many of the things they valued while serving: a mission, responsibility, a team to lead, problems to solve, and a community to serve. PuroVet is working to make that transition more accessible while surrounding veterans with relationships and people who understand where they came from and what they can accomplish next.

That is also why Torre's ninth consecutive recognition by dBusiness carries significance beyond another business award.

Throughout his career, Torre has demonstrated an ability to recognize potential and then put the people, relationships, and resources behind it to create momentum. That is exactly what has happened with PuroVet.

He did not start it.

He saw what it could become and helped take it to another level.

Today, PuroVet is reaching more veterans, developing deeper relationships throughout the military community, supporting veteran-focused organizations, helping individual veterans when opportunities arise, and turning veteran outreach into something tangible: veteran business ownership.

For Torre, nine consecutive years among Michigan's most powerful business leaders is recognition of a career of influence.

What he is choosing to do with that influence may ultimately say even more.

Support those who served. Build relationships that matter. Create opportunities. And help veterans find their next mission.

Paul Edelstein

PuroClean

+1 248-747-2392

email us here

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National Business Leader Frank Torre Recognized for Leadership and Service News Provided By PuroClean September 24, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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