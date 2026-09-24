Cocountant Joins The Clutch Guarantee Program, Offering Eligible Clients A 14-Day Refund Period

CoCountant Joins the Clutch Guarantee Program

CoCountant is a bookkeeping and accounting service built to help startups and growing businesses run lean, professional finance operations without the cost of an in-house team.

Clients who contract with CoCountant through Clutch now have 14 days to experience the service, backed by a full refund of covered fees.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CoCountant, a controller-led bookkeeping and accounting firm serving U.S. businesses, today announced its participation in the Clutch Guarantee program. Clients who contract with CoCountant through Clutch are now covered by a 14-day satisfaction guarantee, giving them the opportunity to experience the firm's onboarding, communication, and delivery before making a longer-term commitment.

Changing accounting providers requires more than signing an agreement. Businesses must entrust a new team with their books, connect financial systems, and invest time in onboarding before seeing how that team performs. The Clutch Guarantee reduces the financial risk of making that change.

Clients covered by the guarantee can cancel in writing during the 14-day guarantee period without providing a reason and receive a full refund of covered fees, including eligible upfront or initial project fees.

“Switching accounting providers is a high-trust decision, and we do not believe the client should carry all of that risk upfront,” said Umair Aziz, CEO of CoCountant.“The Clutch Guarantee gives clients time to judge us by the work itself: how we communicate, how we handle the transition, and how quickly we take ownership.”

CoCountant assigns a dedicated controller and accounting pod at the start of every engagement. System connections and historical review begin during onboarding, and the team works inside the client's own QuickBooks Online account. This gives clients early visibility into both the work and the team responsible for it while allowing them to retain access to and ownership of their financial data.

1. The 14-day guarantee period begins on the applicable project start date documented in the client agreement.

2. Clients covered by the guarantee can cancel in writing during that period without providing a reason.

3. CoCountant will refund 100% of covered fees within 15 business days of receiving the request.

The guarantee excludes third-party costs, fees under separate agreements, and services outside the covered engagement. Additional terms and limitations apply.

Clutch administers the guarantee but is not a party to the agreement between CoCountant and the client. CoCountant is responsible for issuing the refund.

CoCountant provides controller-led bookkeeping and accounting support to U.S. businesses. Each client works with a dedicated controller and accounting pod inside the client's own QuickBooks Online account, providing visibility into the work while allowing the business to retain ownership of its financial data. Services include monthly bookkeeping and close, catch-up bookkeeping, financial planning and analysis, tax support, and finance team extension.

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CoCountant Joins the Clutch Guarantee Program, Offering Eligible Clients a 14-Day Refund Period News Provided By CoCountant September 24, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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