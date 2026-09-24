Cupshe Invites Women To Step Into The Spotlight With The Return Of Their Limitless Campaign: We Glow Together

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cupshe, the global fashion brand known for bringing women together through style and self expression, announces the return of their Limitless Campaign with“We Glow Together,” opening a new community casting call for women ready to share what makes them unique. Launching September 24, the open casting call invites women ages 18 and up from all backgrounds to step into the spotlight and become part of a campaign centered on the idea that confidence can grow through connection.No modeling experience is required, making Limitless an opportunity for women to see themselves represented and celebrated on a larger stage. While previous Limitless campaigns have centered on individual confidence and personal experiences,“We Glow Together” expands the initiative to focus on the power of community. The 2026 campaign brings women together through shared experiences and meaningful relationships, celebrating the idea that every individual brings their own light and that together, we can glow even brighter.This year, Cupshe welcomes supermodel Lais Ribeiro as the Limitless Ambassador & Supermodel Advisor, marking the beginning of a broader partnership between Ribeiro and the brand. Drawing on her experience on some of the world's biggest runways, Ribeiro will support the Limitless community throughout the journey, offering guidance and mentorship to this year's finalists as they step into the spotlight.Cupshe will also welcome three Limitless Mentors: April Lockhart, Asia Holiday, and Ally Love. The three mentors will participate in the selection process alongside Cupshe, helping select the Top 10 finalists from the application pool. They will then join the final winners for the Limitless photoshoot and a private dinner, creating an opportunity for the women selected to connect with the mentors and one another throughout the experience.The 2026 Limitless journey will begin with an open casting call running September 24 through October 15. Women interested in participating can submit through Cupshe's casting process, with Cupshe and its Limitless Mentors selecting the Top 10 finalists. The finalists will have the opportunity to participate in a Limitless photoshoot alongside Cupshe and the mentors.From there, the Cupshe community will help determine the final five through a public voting period running December 2 through December 23 on Cupshe's website. The five finalists selected through community voting will take part in the official Limitless campaign photoshoot, while the top winner will receive the opportunity to walk in Cupshe's Miami Swim Week presentation.For the first time, Limitless will also extend its impact beyond the campaign itself through a charitable partnership with Dress for SuccessWorldwide, supporting its purpose to empower women to achieve economic mobility by providing a global network of support, workplace attire, and career tools for success. CUPSHE will donate $10 for every eligible Limitless application submitted during the September 24 through October 15 casting period and 100% of the profit from the Limitless Curated Collection from March 8 through March 31, 2027, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $20,000.The Limitless: We Glow Together campaign will launch on March 8, 2027, bringing the selected women together for the next chapter of the initiative. The accompanying Limitless Curated Collection will also launch March 8, with profits supporting Dress for Success through March 31.Together, the casting experience, community voting, mentorship, and charitable partnership mark a new evolution for Limitless, putting the women at the center of the experience and creating space for them to share their perspectives, connect with one another, and inspire women beyond the campaign itself.Women interested in participating in the 2026 Limitless casting call can learn more and submit their stories beginning September 24 on Cupshe's social accounts, @cupshe.

Madison Gregg

Pull PR

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Cupshe Invites Women to Step Into the Spotlight With the Return of Their Limitless Campaign: We Glow Together News Provided By Pull PR September 24, 2026, 14:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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