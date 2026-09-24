Lucky 7 Cards And Collectibles Named Austin Favorite

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) North Austin family card shop recognized for trading cards, memorabilia, and collector-friendly service.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AUSTIN, TX - Lucky 7 Cards and Collectibles LLC has earned the Austin Favorite recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute, reflecting strong public review performance for the North Austin trading-card and collectibles shop.

Located at 13945 N. Hwy 183, Unit C-21 in Austin, Texas, Lucky 7 Cards and Collectibles is a family-owned and operated local card shop specializing in trading cards and memorabilia. The store aims to be a place where collectors and families can browse, buy, and make lasting memories together, whether they are looking for modern releases, vintage finds, or sports and gaming cards.

The shop carries a wide variety of sports cards and memorabilia and supports collectors through retail selection, buying and estate liquidation, group submission services, and pack and case breaks. Customers can shop in store with pickup available, order online through the company's website, or browse the shop's eBay store for additional inventory.

Lucky 7 Cards and Collectibles is also listed as a PSA dealer, with specialties that include autographs, baseballs and other memorabilia, and both modern and vintage cards, positioning the shop as a full-service destination for hobbyists across experience levels.

Recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute is based on aggregated publicly accessible consumer review data. Lucky 7 Cards and Collectibles holds a 4.8-star rating across 420 reviews, underscoring consistent customer feedback for the Austin store.

About Lucky 7 Cards and Collectibles LLC

Lucky 7 Cards and Collectibles LLC is a family-owned trading card and collectibles shop in North Austin, Texas, specializing in sports and gaming cards, memorabilia, buying and estate liquidation, group submissions, and pack and case breaks. The store is located at 13945 N. Hwy 183, Unit C-21, Austin, TX 78717. More information is available at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Lucky 7 Cards and Collectibles LLC

Lucky 7 Cards and Collectibles LLC

+1 (737) 351-4417

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lucky 7 Cards and Collectibles Named Austin Favorite News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 24, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.