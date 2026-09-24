Senior Justice Law Firm Opens Cleveland Office To Serve Elder Abuse Victims Across Ohio

Senior Justice Law Firm expands its presence in Ohio with a new Cleveland office in the historic Superior Building.

Nation's largest elder abuse law firm expands access to experienced legal representation for nursing home abuse victims across Ohio.

- Michael Brevda, Esq., Managing PartnerCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Justice Law Firm, the nation's largest elder abuse law firm, has opened a new office in Cleveland, Ohio, expanding its presence in the state and strengthening its ability to represent victims and families affected by nursing home abuse, assisted living neglect and elder care negligence throughout Ohio.The Cleveland office establishes a local presence in Northeast Ohio while supporting the firm's representation of victims and families statewide.“Families deserve answers and accountability when a loved one suffers serious harm because a nursing home or other care facility failed to provide appropriate care,” said Michael Brevda, Founder and Managing Partner of Senior Justice Law Firm.“Establishing a presence in Cleveland allows us to better serve families throughout Ohio while bringing the experience and resources of our national practice to these complex cases.”Founded in 2016, Senior Justice Law Firm focuses its practice on representing elderly and vulnerable adults harmed by abuse, neglect and negligence. The firm has grown to 24 attorneys and more than 50 employees, with attorneys licensed across 28 states, and has recovered more than $100 million for victims and their families.Unlike general personal injury firms that handle nursing home cases alongside a broad range of other claims, Senior Justice Law Firm concentrates its practice on cases involving vulnerable adults harmed in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals, home health settings and other care environments.The firm handles nursing home abuse and neglect cases involving pressure sores and preventable wounds, falls and fractures, infections and sepsis, malnutrition and dehydration, medication errors, physical and sexual abuse, elopement, inadequate staffing and supervision, and wrongful death.The Cleveland office is part of Senior Justice Law Firm's continued national expansion and commitment to making experienced legal representation more accessible to families affected by elder abuse and neglect.“Our growth has always been driven by our mission to protect vulnerable adults and help families seek justice when a loved one has been harmed,” Brevda said.“As we expand our presence in Ohio and across the country, that focus remains unchanged.”Senior Justice Law Firm offers free and confidential case evaluations to families who suspect a loved one has suffered nursing home abuse or neglect in Cleveland or anywhere in Ohio.For more information about Senior Justice Law Firm's Cleveland and Ohio nursing home abuse practice, visit .About Senior Justice Law FirmSenior Justice Law Firm is the largest elder abuse law firm in the U.S., dedicated exclusively to protecting the rights of nursing home residents, assisted living facility residents, and vulnerable adults who have suffered abuse, neglect, or exploitation. The firm's attorneys represent victims and their families in cases involving nursing home negligence, wrongful death, falls, pressure injuries, malnutrition, dehydration, medication errors, physical and sexual abuse, and other forms of elder mistreatment. Through compassionate advocacy and aggressive litigation, Senior Justice Law Firm is committed to holding negligent facilities accountable while helping families obtain justice and financial recovery.

Chelsea Kronengold

Senior Justice Law Firm

+1 888-375-9998

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Senior Justice Law Firm Opens Cleveland Office to Serve Elder Abuse Victims Across Ohio News Provided By Senior Justice Law Firm September 24, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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