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Aerospace And Defense Core Materials Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Aerospace and Defense Core Materials Market Analysis Report Covering Demand Patterns and Competitive Landscape

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The aerospace and defense core materials sector is experiencing significant momentum, driven by advancements in military and aviation technologies. This market is becoming increasingly vital as governments and industries seek materials that enhance performance while reducing weight. Let's explore the current market size, factors propelling growth, leading regions, and future outlook for this specialized industry.

Rapid Expansion and Projected Growth of the Aerospace and Defense Core Materials Market

The aerospace and defense core materials market has witnessed swift growth recently. From a market value of $0.39 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $0.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to several factors, including increased aircraft manufacturing, ongoing defense modernization efforts, a higher demand for lightweight aerospace structures, broader use of composite materials, and growing investments in military aviation.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $0.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7%. The forecasted growth is primarily driven by the rising need for next-generation aircraft platforms, amplified funding toward space exploration initiatives, greater incorporation of advanced composite structures, an increase in the production of unmanned aerial systems, and escalating demand for fuel-efficient aerospace components. Key market trends expected to influence future development include heightened use of lightweight, high-strength core materials, growing preference for impact-resistant composite structures, expanded application of high-temperature resistant materials, broader adoption of multilayer sandwich composites, and innovation in corrosion-resistant core materials.

Understanding Aerospace and Defense Core Materials and Their Importance

Aerospace and defense core materials consist of high-performance substances utilized in manufacturing aircraft, spacecraft, military vehicles, missiles, and defense systems. These materials are prized for their outstanding strength, durability, lightweight nature, and ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Their use helps improve operational effectiveness, fuel efficiency, payload capacity, reliability, and overall mission safety-critical factors in both aerospace and defense sectors.

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The Influence of Increasing Global Defense Spending on Market Growth

One of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the aerospace and defense core materials market is the rise in global defense expenditure. This spending encompasses government investments in military personnel, weapons systems, equipment, research and development, infrastructure, and security operations. Heightened geopolitical tensions worldwide have led governments to bolster military readiness and modernize their defense capabilities. Core materials play a crucial role in this process by enabling the construction of lightweight yet robust structures used in military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, radomes, naval vessels, and other sophisticated defense systems. For example, in April 2025, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that global military expenditure reached $2.718 trillion in 2024, marking a 9.4% increase from the $2.485 trillion spent in 2023. Such substantial growth in defense budgets directly supports the expanding demand for aerospace and defense core materials.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Aerospace and Defense Core Materials Market

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the aerospace and defense core materials market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Aerospace and Defense Core Materials Market Analysis Report Covering Demand Patterns and Competitive Landscape News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 24, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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