The Aerospace Open Die Forgings Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At An 8% CAGR Until 2030

Aerospace Open Die Forgings Market

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The Business Research Company's Aerospace Open Die Forgings Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The aerospace open die forgings sector has witnessed substantial growth recently, reflecting the increasing demand for robust and reliable components in aircraft manufacturing. As the aerospace industry advances, the need for high-strength forged parts continues to rise, driven by expanding production and technological innovation. Let's explore the current market size, key factors propelling growth, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this crucial market.

Market Size and Expansion Projections for the Aerospace Open Die Forgings Market

The aerospace open die forgings market has demonstrated strong growth over recent years and is anticipated to continue on this trajectory. From a market value of $3.98 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $4.32 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This historic growth has been influenced by factors such as increasing commercial aircraft production, rising defense aircraft acquisitions, greater demand for high-strength structural parts, expansion of aerospace manufacturing capacities, and the broader use of titanium forgings. Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to grow to $5.88 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8.0%. This projected expansion is supported by the development of next-generation aircraft, higher investments in space exploration, growing demand for advanced engine components, ongoing fleet modernization efforts, and the adoption of lightweight materials in aerospace manufacturing.

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Understanding Aerospace Open Die Forgings and Their Significance

Open die forgings in the aerospace industry refer to high-strength metal components created by shaping heated metal between open dies. This forging technique imparts enhanced mechanical properties and structural integrity to the parts, making them well-suited for critical aerospace applications. These components are vital because they offer exceptional strength, durability, and resistance to extreme stress and temperature variations, which are essential for the demanding environments in which aircraft and aerospace equipment operate.

Key Drivers Supporting Growth in the Aerospace Open Die Forgings Market

An important factor driving the aerospace open die forgings market is the steady rise in aircraft production alongside fleet expansion. Airlines and aerospace manufacturers are producing more aircraft to meet growing global demand for air travel across commercial, cargo, defense, and business sectors. This increase in aircraft production requires durable and lightweight forged components for essential structures and engine parts. These high-performance forgings enable manufacturers to build more efficient and reliable aircraft that satisfy evolving industry needs. For instance, Airbus SE, a leading aerospace manufacturer based in the Netherlands, reported delivering 735 commercial aircraft to 87 customers worldwide in 2023, marking an 11% increase compared to 2022. This example highlights how expanding production directly supports demand for aerospace open die forgings.

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Additional Market Growth Factors Fueling Industry Momentum

Beyond aircraft production growth, other elements contribute to the aerospace open die forgings market's expansion. Investments in space exploration programs are increasing, requiring specialized forged parts capable of withstanding harsher conditions. Similarly, the modernization of existing fleets calls for updated, fatigue-resistant forgings to improve aircraft longevity and performance. The industry is also shifting toward the use of advanced high-temperature alloys and larger integral forgings, which provide enhanced strength without adding excessive weight. Precision forging techniques are evolving to produce critical aerospace structures with superior quality and reliability, further bolstering market growth.

Regional Outlook on the Aerospace Open Die Forgings Market

In terms of regional market presence, North America held the largest share of the global aerospace open die forgings market in 2025, reflecting its strong aerospace manufacturing base and established industry players. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth over the coming years, driven by expanding aerospace manufacturing capabilities, increased commercial aircraft production, and rising investments in aviation infrastructure. The comprehensive regional analysis includes markets in Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the evolving aerospace open die forgings landscape.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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The Aerospace Open Die Forgings Market Is Expected to Grow Steadily at an 8% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 24, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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