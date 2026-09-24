The Rosie Network Announces Partnership With Navy Federal Credit Union

Service2CEO program graduates celebrate completing The Rosie Network's entrepreneurship program, which helps military spouses and veterans build and grow successful businesses.

The Rosie Network

The Rosie Network (TRN) is proud to announce a new partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union.

- Will Scott, Vice President of Navy Federal's Business SolutionsSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Rosie Network (TRN) is proud to announce a new partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union, bringing together two organizations committed to supporting military members, veterans, their families, and the communities where they live and serve.Navy Federal and TRN will work together in collaboration to advance financial education and create meaningful impact for the military community and their families.As part of this partnership, Navy Federal will provide a grant to support TRN's Service2CEO program, which is an entrepreneurial program for military connected entrepreneurs. The program provides training, mentorship and resources to help veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members launch, grow, and scale their businesses successfully. Navy Federal will help facilitate Money Matters, the module that focuses on financial education and guidance to participants."Veterans and military spouses already possess many of the qualities that make great entrepreneurs - which is resilience, adaptability, leadership, and a commitment to serving others, so through our partnership with The Rosie Network, we're helping turn those strengths into thriving businesses,” said Will Scott, Vice President of Navy Federal's Business Solutions.“We see this as an investment not only in individual entrepreneurs, but in the communities, jobs, and economic opportunities they will create for years to come."The partnership aligns with TRN's mission to build stronger military families and reflects Navy Federal's commitment to helping build strong financial foundations and resilient communities through strategic partnerships and community impact investments.“The Rosie Network has a long history of helping the military community achieve the American Dream of business ownership. We're excited that Navy Federal Credit Union is joining our ranks to provide Service2CEO participants with best-in-class educational and mentorship resources,” said Stephanie Brown, Founder and CEO of The Rosie Network and MilStreet USA.The Rosie Network is a national nonprofit that believes those who serve our nation have earned the right to the American Dream of small business ownership. Founded in 2012 by Stephanie Brown, spouse of the late Rear Admiral Tom Brown (SEAL), TRN is recognized as a leader, empowering thousands of military connected entrepreneurs to launch and grow small businesses through our training and mentorship programs combined with groundbreaking advocacy work. For more information, visit .Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 15 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 25,000 and has a global network of more than 380 branches. Navy Federal is contracted to operate the Overseas Military Banking Program under the authority of the Department of Defense, which provides Active Duty military Servicemembers deployed overseas with access to some 60 branches and hundreds of ATMs spread across 10 countries and territories. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit .

Meredith V Krantz

Krantz Strategies

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The Rosie Network Announces Partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union News Provided By Krantz Strategies September 24, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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