'Seva Sankalp Yatra' Reaches MP's Burhanpur PM Modi Interacts Virtually With Participants To Learn About Their Experiences

MENAFN - IANS) Burhanpur, Sep 24 (IANS) The 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' that is traversing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, Vadnagar (Gujarat), to Varanasi reached Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur on Thursday. During this leg of the journey, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the local leaders and participants of the Yatra via video conferencing and enquired about their experiences.

During the interaction, the participants briefed the Prime Minister on the experiences and milestones of the journey so far.

Prime Minister Modi also asked them about the challenges encountered along the way and the experiences they were gathering during the trip.

During the virtual interaction, the Prime Minister also mentioned the Bohra community of Burhanpur.

He noted that members of the Bohra community reside in Burhanpur and speak Gujarati fluently.

Prime Minister Modi also sought details regarding the journey's experiences, the arrangements made, and the reactions of the people encountered along the route.

Upon the arrival of the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' in Nepanagar, residents also extended a warm welcome to the participants.

Interacting with the 'Seva Yatris' through video conferencing, PM Modi said that the message of service should be conveyed through actions rather than words.

Speaking to IANS about the experience, social worker Atul Patel said that Burhanpur and Nepanagar are very fortunate because such a group of youth planned the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', traversing from Vadnagar to Varanasi.

"Throughout the Yatra, the youth will propagate PM Modi's 'Seva ka Sankalp' message to the masses. There are 25 such regions where 'Seva' (service) is being done. Thus, I wholeheartedly welcome the 'Yatris' of the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra'," he added.

Burhanpur MLA Archana Chitnis said that the Yatra is so lively that it connects from the ground level to as high as Prime Minister Modi.

"This Yatra will connect generations and connect the entire nation. This Yatra will give direction and motivation to people's lives. This Yatra will give direction to one's vision of being a human being as well as one's responsibility as a citizen of Bharat. Through this Yatra, we take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic and continuous 25 years of service."

Nepanagar MLA, Manju Rajendra Dadu, said, "The arrival of the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' in the Nepanagar Assembly constituency reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of serving all the people of the nation. This vision is being realised as the youth participating in the Yatra carry forward his message of service to the masses."

Dadu added that the Yatra is sending the message of service to all the households and that felt very fortunate that the Yatra has come to her region.

We (BJP) have got the opportunity to serve all these people, the MLA said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to people of Burhanpur, BJP Burhanpur President Manoj Mane said, "The District party President mentioned our city in his speech. When he (PM Modi) was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he came to our city, and he remembered it; that's a matter of great pride for us."

The Seva Yatris are travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi in 10 groups on a bike yatra, engaging communities through initiatives focused on service, public outreach, youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and grassroots mobilisation. The Yatra is currently underway and will end on October 7, with the teams travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi and from Varanasi to Vadnagar.