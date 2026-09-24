Bengal: NIA Questions Trinamool MLA Over Attack On Judicial Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Sabina Yeasmin, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Sujapur Assembly constituency in Malda district, was questioned on Thursday by National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials in connection with the attack on judicial officers at Mothabari during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) phase before the recent Assembly polls earlier this year.

Although Yeasmin was initially asked to appear at Kaliachak Police Station in Malda for interrogation, she presented herself at the NIA's office in Kolkata. She explained that her husband was undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital, and therefore she chose to attend questioning in the city.

“I informed the NIA in advance about my wish to be present at the agency's Kolkata office instead of Kaliachak. Accordingly, I was asked to be present at 3 p.m. on Thursday, which I followed,” she said.

Earlier, the NIA had also summoned Yeasmin's husband, Mehboob Alam, for questioning in the matter.

The attack took place in April this year at Mothabari under Kaliachak-II block in Malda district. A violent mob detained judicial officers engaged in adjudication during the SIR exercise for several hours at the office of the local Block Development Officer (BDO). Protesters also blocked National Highway-12 and attacked vehicles used by the judicial officers before police rescued them.

The incident drew sharp criticism against the then state government and the ruling Trinamool. However, a section within the party attempted to portray the attack as spontaneous outrage by people whose names were deleted in the SIR exercise.

The NIA was later handed charge of the investigation. A total of 12 cases were registered in connection with the Mothabari incident. The agency has already filed two charge sheets, one of 54 pages and another of 11 pages, naming 23 accused.

Charges have been framed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including attempt to murder, assault on government servants, harassment, illegal detention, obstruction of government work, and other serious offences.