Delhi HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Attacking Wife Inside Court Premises

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted regular bail to a man accused of attacking his wife inside the court premises during a matrimonial dispute, after she asserted that she did not wish to pursue the case and wanted to resume her matrimonial life with him.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed Vijay Kumar's bail plea in connection with a 2025 FIR registered at Dwarka South Police Station under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In its order, the High Court noted that the couple had been involved in matrimonial disputes and used to appear before the court in connection with the proceedings. During one such hearing on January 28, 2025, an altercation took place between the husband and wife, following which he attacked her inside the court premises. The FIR was subsequently registered on the complaint of the wife, and the husband was arrested on the same day.

The High Court was informed that the husband had earlier moved six bail applications before the trial court, of which four were withdrawn, and two were dismissed.

It also recorded that there was no previous incident involving the accused and that the complainant had withdrawn all matrimonial cases against him, including the divorce and guardianship petitions.

The High Court interacted with the complainant, who was present in court, and recorded her submission that she did not wish to pursue the present case against her husband. She further told the Delhi High Court that she had already started visiting her husband's family and wished to return to the matrimonial home once he was released from jail.

Justice Pushkarna was also informed that the couple has an 11-year-old son and that the wife wished to resume her matrimonial life peacefully.

The prosecution submitted that it had no objection to granting bail to the accused in view of the complainant's no-objection. "Accordingly, considering the overall conspectus of the facts and circumstances of the present case, this Court considers the present to be a fit case for grant of bail," Justice Pushkarna said.

The High Court directed the husband's release on regular bail upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000, along with one surety of a like amount, to the satisfaction of the trial court. It directed him to appear before the trial court on every date of hearing and provide his permanent as well as current residential address. He was also required to intimate the Investigating Officer (IO) about any change in his residential address and file an affidavit before the trial court. The accused was directed to keep his mobile number provided to the IO/SHO in working condition throughout the pendency of the trial and not change or switch it off without prior intimation.

The High Court further directed him to report to the jurisdictional police station every Monday at 9 a.m., with his release to follow within two hours after completion of the formalities. It also prohibited him from directly or indirectly inducing, threatening or promising any person acquainted with the facts of the case or tampering with evidence. He was further directed not to commit any offence during the period of his release.

Justice Pushkarna directed the IO to monitor the situation and inquire into any complaint in accordance with law. The High Court clarified that its observations were made solely for deciding the bail application and would neither influence the trial proceedings nor be construed as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case.