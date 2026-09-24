'Supreme Slap To Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy': KTR On SC Verdict

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 24 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday described the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Telangana High Court's decision to disqualify Danam Nagender as a“supreme slap” to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Reacting to the dismissal of Nagender's petition challenging his disqualification under the anti-defection law, Rama Rao posted on X that the former Khairatabad MLA's attempt to escape disqualification had been rejected.

He said the Supreme Court found no ground to interfere with the High Court's decision.

Rama Rao alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy believed they could“steal a mandate through defections and hide behind the Speaker.”

He said the verdict exposed attempts to protect defections through the Speaker's office.

Referring to the proposed by-election in Khairatabad, he remarked,“The people of Khairatabad will soon give their verdict on three years of betrayal, broken promises and misrule.”

Suggesting wider political implications, he added,“One wicket down, more to follow soon.” In a direct attack on Rahul Gandhi, he concluded his post with the remark,“Mark my words, MLA Chor @RahulGandhi.”

BRS Deputy Leader in Assembly T. Harish Rao also welcomed the verdict, calling it a slap in the face to Congress's duplicity on“saving the Constitution.”

He said Rahul Gandhi constantly speaks about“Samvidhan Bachao,” but now faces a real test.

“If Rahul Gandhi genuinely believes in the Constitution, he must demand that every other MLA who defected to the Congress resign immediately and seek a fresh mandate. He cannot preach constitutional morality in Delhi and remain silent when his own party's conduct in Telangana raises serious questions,” Harish Rao posted.

He further asked whether“Samvidhan Bachao” was a constitutional commitment or merely a political slogan, adding that anything less than demanding resignations would expose the gap between Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric and Congress's practice in Telangana.