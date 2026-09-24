Wayanad: 28-Year-Old Sentenced In POCSO Case Involving Minor Girl! Read On

Kalpetta (Wayanad): A local court has handed a 25-year jail term and a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh to a 28-year-old man for sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl. Judge P Saithalavi of the Kalpetta Additional District and Sessions Court (I) pronounced the verdict against Hashik Rahman, a resident of Keedakkattu house in Kayakkunnu, Nelliambam, near Panamaram.

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The Meenangadi police had registered the case back in 2022 under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. According to the prosecution, Rahman repeatedly assaulted the minor during 2021 and 2022, which led to her pregnancy. Following this, the police filed a case.

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While the then Meenangadi Inspector M Sanal Raj was conducting the initial investigation, the accused managed to flee abroad. The police quickly issued a lookout circular against him. His run from the law ended in 2024 when officials nabbed him the moment he landed at the Karipur airport. Later, Inspector SHO A Santhosh Kumar took over the probe, completed the investigation, and filed the chargesheet in court. Public Prosecutor TG Mohandas represented the prosecution during the trial.