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Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies Of Cancer At 56, Was Hospitalised For 15 Days

Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies Of Cancer At 56, Was Hospitalised For 15 Days


2026-09-24 10:30:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Veteran Indian actor Mushtaq Khan, a familiar and beloved face across numerous Bollywood films and television shows for decades, has sadly passed away. He was 56 years old. Khan's demise followed a courageous battle with cancer, culminating in a 15-day hospitalization before his peaceful passing.

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AsiaNet News

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