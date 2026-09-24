Kuwait: Doctor Faces Strict Action Over Alleged Medical Negligence! Read Details

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait have cracked down on two consultant doctors after finding serious professional violations at private healthcare centers. An internal medicine consultant, who also owns the clinic's license and acts as the medical director, was slapped with a massive fine of 7,000 Kuwaiti Dinars and banned from working for three months over medical negligence.

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A special technical committee investigated the matter and found multiple professional violations. They handed down two separate fines of 3,000 and 4,000 Dinars, along with the three-month suspension. In a separate case, an ophthalmologist working as a consultant at a private medical center had their medical license suspended for a full year. This strict action also came after officials found proof of medical negligence and professional misconduct.

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The Ministry of Health made it very clear that they will not compromise on patient safety and rights. Following instructions from Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, the ministry announced that they will step up inspections and monitoring across all private hospitals, clinics, and medical centers. Officials warned that they will continue taking tough action against anyone who breaks the rules.