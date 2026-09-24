From Slamming Obama's Xi Welcome To Rolling Out The Red Carpet: Trump's Dramatic China Shift In 14 Years

MENAFN - Live Mint) Fourteen years after US President Donald Trump criticised the Barack Obama administration for the reception it gave Xi Jinping in Washington, Trump himself has staged an even more elaborate welcome for the Chinese president.

On February 14, 2012, Trump wrote:“So wrong! Barack Obama is hosting China's VP Xi Jinping today at the Pentagon with a full honor ceremony with music and cannons..."

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1How did Trump's welcome of Xi Jinping in 2026 differ from Obama's reception in 2012?⌵

Trump's welcome in 2026 was significantly more elaborate, featuring a personal greeting at Joint Base Andrews with full military honors, a red carpet, and aerial displays, whereas Obama's reception in 2012 included a formal ceremony at the Pentagon without a personal greeting.

2What specific ceremonial elements were included in Trump's 2026 welcome for Xi Jinping?⌵

Trump's 2026 welcome for Xi included a red carpet, an honor guard, a gun salute, a military flyover with B-1B bombers, a state arrival ceremony with 479 service members, and a state dinner.

3Why did Trump criticize Obama's handling of Xi Jinping's 2012 state visit?⌵

Trump criticized Obama's handling of Xi's 2012 visit for its perceived excessive honor and formality, reflecting his tougher public stance towards China at that time.

4Should US-China relations be viewed as competitive based on their ceremonial receptions?⌵

The contrasting receptions of Trump and Xi suggest a competitive dynamic, emphasizing the ceremonial treatment each leader receives as reflective of the broader geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

5What notable action did Trump take during Xi Jinping's arrival that marked a shift in protocol?⌵

Trump personally greeted Xi at Joint Base Andrews, a departure from the typical protocol where foreign leaders are welcomed directly at the White House, marking the first such gesture by a US president since 1962.

A day before the Pentagon ceremony, he wrote:“A day after Barack Obama released a trillion dollar budget deficit, he is hosting China's future leader VP Xi Jinping. America's new reality."

On Wednesday, Xi arrived in Washington for a three-day state visit featuring extensive military pageantry. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump travelled to Joint Base Andrews to personally receive Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, before the Chinese leader was accorded another ceremonial welcome at the White House on Thursday.

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Trump's decision to greet Xi at the military base was itself unusual. Visiting foreign leaders are generally received at the White House, making the presidential appearance at Joint Base Andrews a rare protocol gesture. It marked the first time in 11 years that a US president had personally welcomed a foreign leader at the base.

Xi was still China's vice-president and its leader-in-waiting when he visited the United States in February 2012.

His visit included a full military honours ceremony at the Pentagon, featuring a 19-gun salute, military formations and performances of the US and Chinese national anthems. The ceremony was hosted by then-US Defence Secretary Leon Panetta.

Obama met Xi separately at the White House on the same day.

The formal reception was also intended to reciprocate the welcome given to then-US Vice President Joe Biden during his 2011 visit to China. Xi had hosted Biden in Beijing and Chengdu, prompting Obama to highlight the“extraordinary hospitality” extended to the US vice-president.

Trump, however, objected to the treatment being extended to China's future leader.

His criticism reflected the tougher stance towards China that he was publicly expressing at the time.

Trump's welcome goes several steps further

The reception Trump has arranged for Xi in 2026 has been significantly more elaborate.

Trump and Melania personally greeted Xi and Peng at Joint Base Andrews. The ceremony featured a red carpet, an honour guard and a gun salute, along with a flyover involving two US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers.

The main state welcome is scheduled at the White House on Thursday, with 479 US service members participating in the State Arrival Ceremony.

The programme includes full military honours, performances by the US Army Herald Trumpets and the US Marine Band, a presidential salute and a military review in the Rose Garden.

The ceremony is expected to conclude with another aerial display, this time involving a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and four F-22 Raptor fighter jets.

Trump and Melania are also scheduled to host Xi and Peng at a state dinner.

The elaborate Washington welcome follows an equally high-profile reception Trump received from Xi during his May visit to Beijing.

There was, however, a notable difference in protocol. Xi did not personally greet Trump at the airport during that visit. Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng received the US president instead.

The contrasting receptions highlight how dramatically the ceremonial treatment between the two leaders has changed since Trump's criticism of Obama's handling of Xi's 2012 visit.

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