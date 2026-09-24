American Urological Association Names Dr. Zachary Feuer 2026-2028 Science & Quality Fellow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) has selected Zachary Feuer, MD, as its 2026-2028 Science & Quality Fellow, one of the organization's premier leadership development opportunities for emerging urologists.

Established in 2016, the program advances evidence-based medicine and patient care by providing participants with firsthand experience in developing clinical guidance, improving health care quality, and evaluating data that informs urologic practice. Through leadership meetings, specialized training, networking opportunities, and participation in key conferences and events, fellows gain the knowledge and experience needed to become future leaders in the specialty.

"Dr. Feuer brings a unique combination of clinical expertise, quality improvement experience, and systems-based thinking to this role," said AUA Science & Quality Council Chair Peter E. Clark, MD. "From his early training in operations management to his current work in implementation science and prostate cancer care, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing evidence-based medicine. We look forward to seeing his contributions to the Science & Quality Council over the next two years."

Dr. Feuer is an Assistant Professor of Urology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. His passion for quality improvement traces back to his undergraduate studies in Operations Management at the University of Maryland, where he gained early exposure to systems thinking and process improvement. He completed his urology residency at New York University before pursuing fellowship training in urologic oncology at the University of North Carolina.

His research and quality-improvement efforts focus on improving the quality and equity of prostate cancer diagnosis. His work includes prostate-specific antigen (PSA) risk stratification, MRI-informed clinical decision support, and implementation science. He led the development of an Epic-embedded prostate cancer screening pathway designed to standardize evidence-based screening practices. As an Improvement Scholar at UNC and a member of the American College of Radiology PI-RADS Quality Assurance and Practice Improvement Subcommittee, he is committed to translating quality-improvement principles into meaningful improvements in patient care.

"I'm deeply honored to serve as AUA's Science & Quality Fellow,” said Dr. Feuer.“Improving the quality of prostate cancer diagnosis has been the focus of my work, and this fellowship offers a rare opportunity to help shape how that quality is measured and advanced nationally. Over the next two years, I hope to help strengthen how we measure diagnostic quality and, in doing so, build greater confidence in prostate cancer screening. I'm grateful to the AUA for this opportunity and eager to contribute to its science and quality mission."

To learn more about the Science & Quality Fellow Program, visit AUAnet.org/SQFellowProgram.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

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Zachary Feuer, MD

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco American Urological Association 410-689-4033...