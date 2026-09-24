Saudi Arabia Loyalty Market Outlook 2026-2030: Embedded Programs, Omnichannel Engagement And Platform Innovation Unlock New Spend Opportunities Across Key Sectors

Saudi Arabia's loyalty market is projected to grow by 14.7% annually to reach US$533.1 million in 2026. Following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% between 2021 and 2025, the market is forecast to record a CAGR of 14.3% from 2026 to 2030. Loyalty market value is expected to increase from US$464.7 million in 2025 to approximately US$909.0 million by 2030.

Growth in the Saudi Arabia loyalty market is being supported by the expansion of electronic payments, mobile commerce, tourism, digital banking and app-based customer engagement. Banks, digital wallets, airlines, hotels, retailers, pharmacies and e-commerce platforms are increasingly integrating rewards into payment and purchasing journeys to improve retention, transaction frequency and customer lifetime value.

Payment-Linked Loyalty Expands Across Banking and Digital Wallets

Payment-linked loyalty is becoming increasingly prominent as Saudi banks, card issuers and digital wallets introduce cashback, gamified rewards, merchant-funded promotions and personalised offers. Riyad Bank's redesigned mobile application includes an updated Hassad loyalty program, while urpay has promoted cashback rewards linked to Visa Platinum spending.

The shift is supported by the continued adoption of electronic payments. According to the Saudi Central Bank, electronic payments represented 85% of total retail payments in 2025, compared with 79% in 2024, while electronic transaction volumes reached 14.6 billion. This growth gives financial institutions and merchants more opportunities to deliver transaction-based rewards through cards, wallets and mobile applications.

Competition is expected to focus on daily payment frequency, customer analytics and coordinated engagement across banking applications, cards, wallets and merchant networks. Providers with advanced personalisation capabilities and effective data governance will be better positioned to strengthen customer relationships.

Airline Loyalty Programs Build Wider Retail and Hospitality Ecosystems

Saudi airline loyalty programs are expanding beyond flight rewards into retail, hospitality, healthcare and everyday spending. Saudia's AlFursan program partnered with Al-Dawaa's ARBAHI program in 2025 to support point conversion into reward miles. AlFursan has also formed partnerships with Accor's ALL program and Adeera, broadening member benefits across hotels and hospitality services.

Saudi Arabia's tourism development strategy is reinforcing this trend. The country is targeting 150 million annual visitors by 2030, creating opportunities for loyalty programs to engage travellers across airlines, accommodation, retail, entertainment, pilgrimage and destination spending. Transferable points, co-branded cards and coalition partnerships are expected to become increasingly important as airline, banking, hotel and retail programs compete for frequent customer engagement.

Subscription Loyalty Supports E-Commerce Retention

Subscription-based loyalty is gaining traction across Saudi Arabia's e-commerce, food delivery and quick-commerce sectors. noon One offers membership benefits across noon, noon Food and noon Minutes, while Amazon Saudi Arabia continues to develop Prime around recurring delivery, access and convenience benefits.

Financial institutions are also connecting card usage with subscription benefits. The Saudi National Bank's 2026 Amazon Prime promotion provides eligible cardholders with a subscription offer, demonstrating the growing convergence between banking rewards and digital retail memberships.

Subscription loyalty is expected to remain concentrated among platforms with sufficient service breadth and transaction frequency. Smaller retailers are more likely to participate through banks, wallets, aggregators and marketplace partnerships rather than developing independent paid-membership ecosystems.

Privacy Requirements Reshape Loyalty Personalisation

Saudi loyalty programs are becoming more data-driven as operators use transaction histories, mobile activity and customer profiles to improve targeting. At the same time, the Personal Data Protection Law and its implementing regulations are increasing requirements related to consent, direct marketing, privacy notices, retention controls and opt-out processes.

As artificial intelligence and advanced segmentation become more widely used, trust and permission-based personalisation will become important competitive differentiators. Large banks, airlines, retailers and digital platforms are expected to invest in secure data infrastructure and consent-management systems, while smaller operators may rely on specialist loyalty technology providers.

Competitive Landscape

Saudi Arabia's loyalty industry includes bank-led rewards, airline programs, retailer applications, mall platforms, pharmacy schemes, e-commerce subscriptions and wallet-linked offers. Prominent programs and platforms include Riyad Bank's Hassad, Saudi National Bank card-linked offers, Saudia's AlFursan, Al-Dawaa's ARBAHI, Tamimi Markets' Themari, Jarir Discount Card, Cenomi Rewards and Cenomi Plus, Amazon Prime, noon One and urpay.

Recent activity has focused primarily on strategic partnerships. In addition to AlFursan's agreements with Accor, Adeera and Al-Dawaa, Cenomi Centres partnered with Visa to use Visa Loyalty Merchant Solutions and Visa Flexible Credential for mall-based loyalty and premium rewards. Al-Dawaa reported that ARBAHI added more than 350,000 members during the second quarter of 2025, highlighting the growing role of pharmacy loyalty.

Competition is expected to intensify over the next two to four years as loyalty becomes more closely linked to payments, tourism, digital commerce and first-party customer intelligence. Banks and wallets will compete through card-linked rewards and merchant-funded offers, while airlines, hotels and retailers will deepen partnerships to expand redemption opportunities and increase engagement.

Report Coverage

The Saudi Arabia loyalty market report provides a data-centric assessment of industry size, growth, program structures, platform economics and customer behaviour. It includes more than 100 key performance indicators covering loyalty spend, penetration, value accumulation, redemption, breakage, enrolment channels and embedded loyalty adoption.

Historical and forecast analysis covers the period from 2021 to 2030 and includes the following areas:



Saudi Arabia retail, e-commerce and point-of-sale market trends.

Loyalty market size, growth dynamics, accumulated value and redemption rates.

Points, tiered, cashback, subscription, paid, coalition, referral, community, gamified and mission-driven programs.

In-store, online and mobile loyalty channels.

Seller-driven, payment-instrument-driven and embedded loyalty models.

Retail, financial services, healthcare, food delivery, travel, hospitality, telecommunications, media and entertainment.

Card-based and digital access, B2B and B2C participation, and free, premium and hybrid memberships.

Artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled loyalty activity.

Cloud, on-premise, in-house and third-party loyalty platforms. Consumer analysis by age, income and gender.

Strategic Value of the Research

The report enables companies, investors and advisors to quantify the Saudi Arabia loyalty market and compare opportunities across sectors, channels and program formats. Its detailed segmentation supports competitive benchmarking, market-entry planning, product development, partnership evaluation and investment analysis.

Users can assess how loyalty spending is distributed across physical, digital and mobile environments; compare seller-led and payment-led programs; evaluate platform deployment and vendor strategies; and monitor consumer participation. The analysis also provides decision-ready metrics for loyalty penetration, customer motivations, breakage rates, enrolment channels and embedded rewards.

Supported by historical data and forecasts through 2030, the research provides a comprehensive view of how Saudi Arabia's loyalty ecosystem is evolving amid rapid payment digitisation, tourism growth, e-commerce expansion and strengthening data-protection requirements.

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