Verizon Prepares Network For Tropical Storm Nolo Following Hurricane Lowell Recovery



Prepping for another storm: Verizon engineering teams are monitoring conditions 24/7, keeping backup generators fueled, and staging mobile assets across the islands as Tropical Storm Nolo nears Hawaiʻi following the completion of Hurricane Lowell recovery efforts.

On-the-Ground Support: Additional members from our Dedicated Impact Response Team (DIRT) will be deployed to the Big Island to support potential recovery efforts.

Relief Offer in Place: To ensure there's one less thing to worry about, Verizon is waiving charges for calling, texting and data use for its postpaid, Value and Small Business customers through Oct. 7 for the state of Hawaiʻi. Verizon stores: For Verizon branded Authorized Retailer store hours, please check our store locator page for the most up-to-date information.

HONOLULU, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is preparing its network as Tropical Storm Nolo approaches Hawaiʻi in the coming days. With Hurricane Lowell recovery efforts complete, network teams have shifted to active storm preparation across the islands.

Relief offer in place for customers

To ensure there's one less thing for customers to worry about, Verizon is waiving domestic call, text, and data charges for Verizon prepaid* and postpaid consumer customers as well as small business customers** in the entire state of Hawai'i September 26 - October 7, 2026. This is in addition to our existing offer in place for customers across Kauaʻi through October 7, 2026.

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer. Any overages for those whose billing cycles have already closed will be automatically credited back.

“The people of Hawaiʻi have shown remarkable strength and resilience through every challenge faced this year. With Tropical Storm Nolo approaching, our highest priority is keeping families, local businesses, and first responders connected,” said Aimee Novak, West Area President for Verizon.

Reinforcing Hawaiʻi connectivity between storms

Network infrastructure in Hawaiʻi is engineered to withstand severe weather. Verizon is also working directly with local power companies, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), and state public safety officials. The company remains on constant standby to safeguard critical communications.

As this next storm approaches, Verizon is taking additional steps to maintain network resilience:



Continuous backup power: Permanent site generators across the islands have been topped off with multi-day fuel reserves. Portable generators are on standby in the event of extended commercial power loss.



Mobile & satellite deployment: Verizon has satellite assets and mobile network equipment staged and ready to deploy as conditions allow. These resources support communities impacted by power loss or fiber disruptions



Additional on-the-ground support: Our specialized Dedicated Impact Response Team, or DIRT, is an elite-level of network engineers and technicians trained to rapidly restore wireless infrastructure following major emergencies like hurricanes, wildfires, and severe storms. DIRT is already on the ground following storms Lala and Lowell. As a precaution, Verizon will deploy additional DIRT personnel to the Big Island. These members will support recovery efforts if needed.

Emergency messaging readiness: While Verizon's network is built to handle the unexpected, satellite communications provide backup if terrestrial services fail. Verizon encourages customers to test and familiarize themselves with emergency satellite messaging features before the storm makes landfall. Compatible devices include iPhone 14 or newer running iOS 18+, Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S25 or newer.

Verizon will continue monitoring this storm and will provide local network status updates as necessary. Customers can track real-time network status using the Check Network Status tool on Verizon's website or directly within the My Verizon mobile app. Visit the Emergency Resource Center for further details on Verizon's emergency response capabilities.

How residents and businesses can prepare for another storm

In addition to preparing your device for satellite messaging, customers are urged to update their personal digital preparedness plans.

Keep all mobile devices, tablets, and portable power banks fully charged well before storm watches or warnings are issued for your location.Place phones, chargers, and external batteries in waterproof accessories or heavy-duty zip-lock bags to safeguard them against floodwaters or rain.Coordinate a dedicated ohana (family) emergency plan and save key emergency contact numbers directly to your devices.To ensure their devices are charged and they have an emergency communication plan in place.Take photos of your home, vehicle, and valuables for insurance purposes. Ensure these images are uploaded to the cloud so you can access them even if your phone is lost or damaged.Download critical weather tracking, news, and American Red Cross safety apps ahead of time.List critical software, equipment, service contracts and vital contacts (utilities, vendors, authorities) needed to maintain operations. Review coverage with your insurance agent to eliminate gaps.Centralize updated contact info for all staff (including remote and satellite offices) and keep accessible, secure copies of your insurance policies.Maintain an inventory of all corporate hardware deployed to remote employees to streamline claims for potential loss or damage.Secure the mobile-ready technology and infrastructure needed to maintain business connectivity if you are forced to relocate.Establish a protocol to immediately reroute workloads if remote employees lose power or face evacuation.

Stay updated

For the most up-to-date information on Verizon branded Authorized Retailer store hours of operation, please check our store locator page. Store hours may fluctuate.

We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves. To automatically receive updates as they are posted, please visit our News Alerts Signup page or check back here regularly for the latest information.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

*For Value customers impacted, we are extending the service end dates. This includes customers across Verizon's value brands, including Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total Wireless, Walmart Family Mobile, Page Plus, Simple Mobile, SafeLink Wireless, and Net10 Wireless.

**Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

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